A Teenager’s Guide to Mental Wellness Over the Summer 2025: The APS You Want to Use

Kweku’s Korner

By Kofi Jonah Smith & R. Kweku Amoasi

School is out and children are excited for the new freedoms, especially the ability to manage their own time. However, this extra free time if not used properly can become a waste zone full of non-productivity. Many teens will mismanage their time; for example, some will use this time to steal cars and phones. Some will use this time to smoke and vape.

Some will use this time to fight in public places like Summerfest. Some will use this time to oversleep. Some will use this time to play video games for hours on end. Some will use this time to explore all of the Apps on their phones, but we would like to suggest another A.P.S. for your teenager this summer.

A stands for Arts. The first type of art is drawing. The saying goes “A picture is worth a thousand words.” People can draw out their emotions-what they’re feeling inside-onto paper. Most people love to draw because it allows them to tap into their inner child. Another type of art is cooking. I love to cook because it allows me to create something new and it gives me a sense of accomplishment to help feed my family. Lastly, I love to make beats on my computer. Music is healing and cathartic. I learned this skill over the pandemic; it helped to kill my boredom and resurrect my amusement.

P stands for Physical. This physical component allows us to exercise and move our bodies. There are traditional and non-traditional ways for us to exercise. Some of the ways I like to move my body are to walk my dogs, play basketball, and ride my bike. My dad has tried to convince me that cutting the grass is exercise, but technically I don’t think it is. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states teenagers should exercise for at least one hour three times a week. Exercise not only helps your body, but it also helps your mind because it helps to improve your mood by reducing anxiety and depression.

S stands for Spiritual. The scriptures state that faith, hope, and love will improve our mental health by giving us comfort and compassion. Right now, I am reading the Bible; Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA Champion; and Black Brother, Black Brother. Reading helps me to grow and be a better me. When I meditate, it takes me to a peaceful and quiet place. It can be as quick as five minutes or as long as twenty minutes. Meditation makes me calmer and more focused. Every Sunday, I visit my maternal grandmother. It makes me feel good to spend time with someone who loves me unconditionally. She buys me things. She bakes me things. She teaches my brain. She builds me up when I am at my lowest.

I know some teenagers may consider this APS and some will not. For those who consider these positive APS, they will improve their mental health. Those who continue to go down the negative route will probably meet their downfall. They need to know this will be disappointing to their family, friends, teachers, and community. And, eventually, they will see that the person they disappointed the most will be the person they see when they look in the mirror.