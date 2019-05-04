Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the Milwaukee County DHHS Behavioral Health Division Recognize Mental Health Month

Community partners across the county will host free events throughout the month of May

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, the Behavioral Health Division of the Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) and community organizations today announced free events throughout May in recognition of Mental Health Month. This year, the nationwide campaign is #4Mind4Body, promoting mental and physical wellness. Countywide events are aimed at bringing necessary, quality mental health services to communities that continue to face challenges accessing mental health services.

“Together with our community partners, we are reshaping how we provide quality health services to ensure our residents are finding the care they need, when they need it and, on their terms,” said Abele.

“We cannot rest until quality mental health services are available in the communities and zip codes they are needed most.”

The Milwaukee County DHHS Behavioral Health Division (BHD) connects people of Milwaukee County with dependable, high-quality behavioral health services, no matter their severity of need or ability to pay. BHD provides care both through county-operated programs and contracts with community agencies.

“Approximately 180,000 people in Milwaukee County struggle with mental illness,” said Milwaukee County DHHS Director Mary Jo Meyers. “We know that encouraging people to take an active role in their physical and mental wellness is critical, and this work would not be possible without our strong community partners.”

BHD is working to expand the capacity of community-based services throughout Milwaukee County. Services include intensive short-term treatment through our crisis services and inpatient services, as well as a full array of supportive community services for persons with serious mental illness and substance use disorders.

“To best meet our community’s growing needs, the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division is committed to expanding access to community-based mental health services and providing a full continuum of care that supports people on their path to recovery,” said Mike Lappen, Behavioral Health Division Administrator. “People are resilient and with the right support at the right time, great progress can be made.”

Mental Health Month is one of many ways the Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services works with community partners to fill remaining gaps in the mental health infrastructure.

Upcoming events include:

Realities of Child and Adolescent Mental Health in the West Allis Community

Wednesday, May 1

7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Aurora West Allis

Medical Center

8901 W. Lincoln Avenue

RSVP by contacting Terese Beauchamp at 414-328-7521 or terese.beauchamp@aurora.org

Line Dance for Wellness Classes

Every Tuesday in May starting May

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wisconsin African American Women’s Center

3020 W. Vliet Street

Wear Green Day

Friday, May 17

Show your support for mental health awareness by wearing green to work.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Walk for Mental Health

Saturday, May 18 – check in at 9:30 a.m. and walk starts at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, contact Susan Schoenmarklin at 414.581.3746 or namiwalk@namigrm.org

For more information, visit county.milwaukee.gov/MentalHealthMonth.