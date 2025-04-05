Trump Administration Cuts Will Raise Utility Costs for Low-Income Wisconsinites

LIHEAP has served hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin households, delivering millions in relief for families to pay heating and cooling bills

Madison, WI — The Trump administration fired the entire staff working on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) within the Department of Health and Human Services. LIHEAP has helped millions of low-income Americans save money on their utility bills since 1981. Congress previously approved $4.1 billion for the program for fiscal year 2025.

“Too many Americans are already struggling to afford their utility bills, and the Trump administration’s reckless cuts are exacerbating the crisis. Forcing Americans to choose between feeding their families and keeping their homes heated or cooled isn’t about reducing waste—it’s heartless and cruel,” said Eastern States Hub Director Michelle Diane Hernandez. “For decades, LIHEAP has been a safety net for thousands of low-income families and senior citizens, including in our hardworking rural communities. Wisconsinites deserve better.”

In fiscal year 2023, Wisconsin received more than $164 million in LIHEAP funding, which served 189,941 households. That includes 186,017 households receiving heating assistance with reported average benefits of $696 per household, and 25,050 households receiving year-round crisis assistance with reported average benefits of $701. In FY2024, Wisconsin’s LIHEAP received $111,304,914 in LIHEAP funding.