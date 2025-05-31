How Cuts to AmeriCorps are Affecting Milwaukee Youth Programs

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Schools, shelters and other youth-serving agencies are feeling the pain from AmeriCorps funding cuts, but Milwaukeeans are determined to continue serving young residents.

Several programs impacted by the $400 million in funding cuts to AmeriCorps, including $14 million in Wisconsin, directly and indirectly serve youths and schools.

The cuts to AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, were championed by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Programs Impacted

AmeriCorps helped fund the Milwaukee Christian Center YouthBuild program.

The program trains young people to build homes, and the loss in funding likely will result in a reduced number of young people who can participate in the program in the future, said Andrea Grittner, director of development and communications for the center.

At Pathfinders, one of two state-licensed, youth-serving shelters in Milwaukee, AmeriCorps funds went toward staffing that allowed the shelter to fill eight of 16 beds for young people facing homelessness, helped with homeless verification and provided additional services that allowed programs to run smoothly.

DeShanda Williams-Clark, chief program officer at Pathfinders, said the loss of staff power will undoubtedly cause the shelter to miss young people and their families needing help and resources.

AmeriCorps makes up a third of the budget for City Year, an organization whose members serve across Milwaukee Public Schools.

Lauren Feaster, a board member with City Year, said that while not directly impacted, her organization is planning for what the looming cuts will look like.

With the cut in AmeriCorps funding, Teach for America Milwaukee lost its state grant.

Michael Nguyen, executive director of Teach For America Milwaukee, said funding cuts are an interruption to the teacher pipeline that could cost the city good teachers and potential teachers resources.

Moving forward

While all these agencies are in a period of uncertainty, they have all doubled down on their commitments to Milwaukee’s youths.

What’s most important is the students and getting through the school year, Feaster said.

“Despite the discomfort and uncertainty, all of our corps members have continued to show up every day,” she said. “And are choosing to fulfill the goal of serving Milwaukee’s students.”

Grittner, with the Milwaukee Christian Center, said that with the help of partners, the organization can keep its current cohort through the end of August when their term is complete. While YouthBuild may look different in the future, she said, plans are for the program to continue.

Williams-Clark expects Pathfinders’ demand to increase exponentially without the help of the 10 AmeriCorps fellows on staff, but she said the agency will continue to serve in the best capacity possible.

Nguyen said Teach For America is still very much active and continuing to recruit for the coming school year.

“We just have to figure out some additional challenges now,” he said.

How you can help

While everyone agrees the cuts will reduce their capacity to serve, they all say they are committed to serving.

Nguyen said it’s important to remember that it’s never too late to reconsider decisions surrounding AmeriCorps and that people can still advocate for this service.

“It’s moments like these that should charge us up,” he said. “It’s never flowers and rainbows that push people to get involved.”

He said people should call their state and federal legislators to share support for AmeriCorps and tell them how they will be impacted.

City Year recently held its annual dinner, where the organization asked people to continue to support the group.

Williams-Clark said residents can help by educating themselves and others about youth homelessness.

Grittner said the YouthBuild program is always looking for partners in the trades who are willing to help, and volunteers in general. Find out more ways to support it on the center’s website.