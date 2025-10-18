Additional $130 Million Worth of Department of Energy Grants in Wisconsin Under Threat by Trump Administration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Wisconsin Examiner piece published Monday highlights the continued costs of the Trump administration’s vendetta against clean energy.

Madison, WI – As Semafor recently reported, the Trump administration is considering cutting an additional $12 billion worth of clean energy projects, including $130 million worth of projects based in Wisconsin. A piece published Monday in the Wisconsin Examiner highlighted how these potential cuts threaten Wisconsin’s burgeoning clean energy industry, leading to lost jobs and even higher utility bills for Wisconsinites.

Key quotes from the Wisconsin Examiner piece include: