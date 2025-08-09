Trump Administration Ends Lifeline Program that Cuts Energy Bills for Low-Income Families

Washington, D.C. — In yet another blow to working families, the Trump Administration is attempting to terminate the EPA’s Solar for All grants—gutting a Congressionally appropriated $7 billion initiative that was projected to lower energy bills by $400 a year for nearly one million low-income households across all 50 states and U.S. territories, including on Tribal lands. The program was projected to create over 200,000 good-paying jobs in communities that need them most.

Climate Power communications director Alex Glass issued the following statement:

“Instead of cutting energy costs in half, like he promised, Donald Trump has taken an ax to popular bipartisan programs that help working families lower their energy costs. First, he came for LIHEAP and Energy Star, and now he’s ready to gut Solar for All. It’s clear that the only wallets Trump cares about are those of his billionaire donors.”

The Solar for All program is the only nationwide initiative dedicated to delivering solar access to low-income communities, with goals of

Bringing clean, affordable energy to nearly 900,000 low-income households

Saving low income-households $400 a year on their electricity bills

on their electricity bills Creating more than 200,000 jobs , many in the very communities the program aimed to serve

, many in the very communities the program aimed to serve Cutting toxic pollution by over 30 million metric tons

The cancellation of Solar for All comes as millions of Americans face rising electricity bills, driven in part by growing demand from AI and data centers and the rollback of clean energy investments.

“This is a deliberate choice to make life harder for working Americans,” Glass added. “The Trump Administration isn’t just walking away from climate solutions—they’re ripping affordable energy away from the families who need it most.”

Solar For All grantees across the country are available to comment on this developing news. Please let us know if you would like to be connected.