A Lifeline at Risk: The Heartbreaking Cost of Cutting Job Corps

By Senator Dora Drake

One of my first clients I worked with at JusticePoint was a young man who dropped out of high school and faced a misdemeanor case. While he was on pretrial supervision, he took steps to make better choices such as completing his GED and seeking employment. But Job Corps made it possible for him to find and maintain employment because they provided the skill sets necessary for the workforce, mentorship, and a fresh start when his case was resolved. While Wisconsin still leads the nation as having one of the worst Black unemployment rates, programs like Job Corps allow people to join the workforce. But last week, after months of accusing poor and low-income Americans of fraudulent behavior while not working, the Trump Administration announced that it will begin to eliminate Job Corps, the largest U.S. job training program for low-income youth, starting with a list of locations which includes Milwaukee. This is yet another critical program that is being removed to directly impact the lives of many trying to make a better life for themselves and their families.

Job Corps is a congressional-approved program in the Department of Labor that provides low-income Americans between the ages of 16 through 24 to enter a specific job skills training program while providing room and board and a pathway to earn their high school diplomas. Those who are enrolled in the program often come from a history of homelessness, high school drop-out, or have been victims of sex trafficking according to federal data. In Milwaukee, the program on our north side has awarded over 1,300 high school diplomas and 2,500 career and technical training completions since opening in 2011.

While the administration is accusing Job Corps of being “inefficient” while pointing to data on low graduation rates and operational costs, eliminating this program cuts a lifeline for young people who want opportunity, stability, and a pathway to success. This program is still successful because I recently came across another Job Corps student who shared how their life changed before they joined the Carpenters program. They woke up every morning wondering what they were going to do with themselves and how they could not help their mother pay the bills. The Job Corps program allowed them to complete the training they needed to become a carpenter while saving up money to buy a car. Now, at the age of 20, they are making $23 an hour and helping their mom pay the bills.

If you search for ‘Job Corps’ online, you’ll find countless testimonials and stories—on websites and social media alike—of how the program transformed lives and opened doors to opportunities that led to lasting success. This program is also necessary to help grow our state and nation of skilled workers in the trades. According to the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, eliminating Job Corps would “dismantle a proven, cost-effective system of workforce development and deny thousands of individuals a chance at a better future.”

While a federal judge in New York temporarily stopped the Trump Administration from moving ahead with this effort, it is likely to continue being the target of Republicans moving forward. If we cannot save Job Corps, the State of Wisconsin will need to step up. Much to the surprise of many of my colleagues on the other side, Wisconsinites want to work, and we work hard. Oftentimes, my constituents are working two to three jobs just to make ends meet with rising costs. For those low-income families, this will affect their children’s access to future opportunities. We cannot continue to let Trump cut federal economic opportunity programs and expect another solution to fall from the sky.

As the Republican-led State Legislature begins to craft its own state budget and has walked out of negotiations with Governor Evers, we need everyone in Wisconsin to crank up the pressure on how these federal cuts and lack of state programs are going to affect you. The Co-Chairs of the Joint Finance Committee represent all of Wisconsin, not just their district. You can act today by reaching out to them directly. Your voice matters, and you do have the power to make a difference. We cannot give up hope, and we cannot afford to be silent.