Time’s Up: Menthol Should be Banned in Wisconsin

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Last week, I had the honor of attending the kickoff for “No Menthol Sunday,” The Center for Black Health & Equity’s annual call to action highlighting the detrimental impact tobacco has on Black communities. Locally sponsored by the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network and Jump at the Sun Consulting, local churches come together with retailers and other community partners to spread awareness about the detriments of menthol tobacco products. This year’s “No Menthol Sunday” observance will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024. For one day, participating retailers, will refrain from selling menthol products. Churches and other community activists will hold community education events that teach about the harmfulness of menthol products.

This activity is important because menthol cigarettes have a significant impact on African American communities. According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly ninety percent of African American smokers use menthol cigarettes, making it the most popular choice among this demographic. The addictive nature of menthol cigarettes makes them harder to quit compared to non-menthol cigarettes, and studies show reduced rates of quitting among African American menthol smokers compared to non-menthol smokers.

The tobacco industry has strategically targeted African American communities with menthol cigarettes through advertising techniques and product customization. This includes placing more advertisements in predominantly Black neighborhoods and sponsoring events popular among Black audiences (who remembers the Kool Jazz Festival?).

Menthol cigarettes disproportionately harm Black Americans, contributing to heart and respiratory related health inequities (namely emphysema and COPD). The use of menthol in ointments and cough drops is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, but regulation of cigarettes was removed from their purview in 2000 by a Supreme Court ruling. The Food and Drug Administration, under the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, banned characterizing flavors in cigarettes, but mentholated tobacco products were exempted from this ban.

It is important to note that while there is no federal ban on menthol cigarettes in the United States, several localities have implemented their own flavor bans that include menthol. As of September 30, 2023, 127 jurisdictions have comprehensive policies that prohibit the sales of all types of flavored tobacco products, including menthol/mint/wintergreen tobacco products, at all retailers. The Biden administration is currently in the final stages of reviewing two proposed rules by the FDA to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars. These proposed rules aim to reduce the death and disease associated with menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

As a legislator, it is my goal to effectively ban menthol products in the state of Wisconsin. This is a public health issue and one that deserves community support and advocacy. As we continue working on this measure, I encourage everyone to participate in “No Menthol Sunday” activities and learn more about smoking cessation programs by visiting https://www.jumpatthesunllc.com/