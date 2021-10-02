Thousands Rally for Reproductive Freedom

MADISON, Wis. — Today thousands of people are expected to come together through over 500 events across the country in support of reproductive freedom. The national day of action comes just a day after new research was released showing that 1,274,000 women of reproductive age in Wisconsin and more than 36 million women nationwide, could lose access to abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

We are at a crisis moment for abortion access:

In 2021 alone, nearly 600 abortion restrictions have been introduced nationwide, with 90 enacted into law — more than in any year since Roe v. Wade was decided.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court turned its back on nearly 50 years of precedent, allowing Texas’s six-week abortion ban to take effect and rendering Roe v. Wade effectively meaningless for most Texans. Since then, politicians in other states, including Wisconsin, are signaling that they will push similar bans.

are signaling that they will push similar bans. On December 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case about Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Wisconsin is one of nine states in the country with a criminal abortion law still in place that could immediately go into effect if Roe is overturned. Wisconsin’s criminal law bans abortion at any point in pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the woman.

Statement from Tanya Atkinson, President of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

“We are witnessing the greatest threat to abortion access in nearly 50 years. Unless we act now to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban, people could lose the ability to access the health care they need.

Planned Parenthood believes having a healthy community is making sure everybody has access to the health care they need, including abortion – without fear, shame or stigma. When care for our bodies is limited, so is our potential.

We know banning abortion won’t stop abortion– it only makes it unsafe. Abortion is a deeply personal, private decision that each person must be able to make for themselves.”

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin is the advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. PPAWI engages in legislative and educational activity and works to elect candidates to office that support these goals.