Planned Parenthood Action Fund Statement on House Republicans’ Vote to “Defund” Planned Parenthood

House Republicans’ vote puts nearly 200 Planned Parenthood health centers and 1.1 million patients at risk

WASHINGTON, DC — In the dark of night, House Republicans debated and passed a reconciliation bill that would “defund” Planned Parenthood, ban coverage of gender-affirming care for all Medicaid patients, and seek to eliminate plans that include abortion coverage from the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

In response, Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson issued the following statement:

“‘Defunding’ Planned Parenthood is as unpopular as it is dangerous, but House Republicans don’t care about what the American people want or their ability to get basic health services. We know what ‘defunding’ will mean: Nearly 200 Planned Parenthood health centers could be forced to shutter, and more than 1.1 million patients could lose access to care. Cancers will go undetected, STIs will go untreated, and birth control will be harder to get — all while charging the taxpayers nearly $300 million to do it.

“Despite all of the clear damage this bill would cause, some politicians are so desperate to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers that they don’t care who gets hurt in the process.

“But they know — just like we do — that people in this country won’t stand for politicians taking away their access to basic health care services. Planned Parenthood Action Fund will continue to fight with everything we have to ensure the millions of people who rely on Planned Parenthood health centers can continue to get the care they need and deserve.”

Here’s what’s at risk thanks to House Republicans’ vote to “defund” Planned Parenthood:

• If Planned Parenthood is “defunded,” nearly 200 health centers are at risk of closure, and more than 1.1 million patients could lose access to care.

• More than 90% of the health centers at risk of closure are in states where abortion is still legal — and the number of Planned Parenthood health centers in abortion access states could be cut in half.

• An overwhelming majority of the Planned Parenthood health centers at risk of closure provide abortion care — meaning it will be much harder to get an abortion, in addition to birth control, cancer screenings, and other sexual and reproductive health.

And as a reminder:

• “Defunding” Planned Parenthood is unpopular. 73% oppose a congressional defund, including 55% of Trump voters.

• Every year, Planned Parenthood health centers provide 9 million services to more than 2 million patients, including STI testing and treatments, Pap tests, breast exams, birth control, HPV vaccines, and more.

• 64% of Planned Parenthood health centers are located in rural, medically underserved, or health professional shortage areas.

• At least 55% of Planned Parenthood patients rely on federally funded programs to get care at Planned Parenthood. If Planned Parenthood is defunded by Congress, many patients won’t be able to get care at Planned Parenthood health centers — and as recent reports show, these patients can’t be absorbed by other health care providers. Most will have nowhere else to go for care.

• No other provider can step in and replace Planned Parenthood for the patients that will lose care, according to new Guttmacher Institute research.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund is an independent, nonpartisan, not-for-profit membership organization formed as the advocacy and political arm of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The Action Fund engages in educational, advocacy, and limited electoral activity, including grassroots organizing, legislative advocacy, and voter education.