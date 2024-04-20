The Madison Times

Women Impacted by Abortion Bans Traveled to Wisconsin to Hold Donald Trump Accountable for Extreme Abortion Agenda

Black Maternal Health Week roundtable discussion at Coffee Makes you Black with Amanda Zurawski and Kaitlyn Joshua, joined by Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, and other community health care providers. Photo Credit J. Wiegert

On April 16th, Amanda Zurawski, who nearly died twice due to Texas’s abortion bans, and Kaitlyn Joshua, who following the overturning of Roe v. Wade was turned away from two emergency rooms while experiencing a miscarriage in Louisiana, will campaign for President Biden across Wisconsin, with stops in Milwaukee, Madison, and Eau Claire.  Amanda and Kaitlyn hosted roundtable discussions with local elected officials, health care professionals, students, and voters about how Donald Trump’s extreme abortion agenda is impacting women in Wisconsin and across the country.

Their tour comes during Black Maternal Health Week and after several days that have highlighted the stakes of this November’s election. On Monday, the Biden-Harris campaign launched a new 60-second ad, titled “Willow’s Box,” featuring Amanda Zurawski. The ad came after Donald Trump said he is “proudly” responsible for every extreme ban on reproductive care access across the country, and before the Arizona Supreme Court upheld an archaic ban from 1864 that has no exceptions for health, rape, or incest. Meanwhile, Trump and his allies are standing ready with plans to ban abortion and restrict contraception access if Trump makes it back to the White House, with or without Congress.

