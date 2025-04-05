The Way to Inner PEACE

Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

“Do not believe in anything (simply) because you have heard it. Do not believe in traditions because they have been handed down for many generations. Do not believe in anything because it is spoken and rumored by many. Do not believe in anything (simply) because it is found written your religious books. Do not believe something solely on the grounds of logistical reasoning. Do not believe something merely because it accords with your philosophy or appeals to “common sense.” Do not believe in anything merely on the authority of your teachers and elders. But after observation and analysis, when you find that anything agrees with reason and is conducive to the good and benefit of one and all then accept it and live up to it.”

-Buddha Kalama Sutta

Currently, my soul is full; I just completed Ramadan. Although I am Muslim in the very sense of the word, one who submits to the will of God (Allah). I am not a Muslim who practices Islam to the exact letter of the doctrine. I was raised in a Christian church under a Baptist denomination and read my Bible daily. Yet, I reserve the right to study in other temples and synagogues. Why? I want to reside where the common language is love and universal protection of all sentient beings. So, it is easy for me to worship in multiple places that seek to help us achieve our higher self. Many believe me to be confused, I believe myself to see the world clearer than I ever had. I have concluded that my finite mind has limitations, the only way for me to find peace is to be truly connected to the infinite intelligence.

And, I only came across this revelation after my thorough studies in the Torah with Moses, the gospels of Jesus, Muhammad and the Koran, the teaching of the Buddha, the gods of the Hindus, and religious figures from antiquity, such as Ahura Mazda. The 42 negative confessions of Ma’at, the Ten Commandments, and The Hammurabi Code are all vessels of knowledge from which I drink to find guidance. Though religions flow in different streams, they all lead to an infinite intelligence.

My colleague, Keith Parris, once said “If your God does not make you better, then your religion is of no value.” I’ve come to learn that utopia is not of the world, it is in yourself. “Peace and heaven” are within you.” My son was explaining to found in the me the story of Gideon found in the book of Judges from the Bible.” He said Gideon can believe in God because he was called by God, he heard from God audibly, and he was able to test God to make sure it was not a figment of his imagination. Then my daughter, asked how do we hear from God? I said GOD is more than ubiquitous, GOD is omnipresent, which means GOD is everywhere, including our hearts and minds. That quiet still voice is GOD. And the less noise you have in your life, the less clutter in your mind, the fewer agents that manipulate your thought process, the easier it is to hear that voice. This voice is the proverbial angel vs. devil conversation in our heads. To hear GOD, we must simply listen within ourselves because GOD has filled us so we can walk as gods on the earth. We do not have to look outward when the answer has already been powered within. We often look outwardly for knowledge we already possess. There is an old axiom that states “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” The second half is often not quoted, it states “When the student is really ready, the teacher disappears.” Beloved, follow your personal path with authenticity and integrity.

May your journey be filled with bliss, love, serenity, and tranquility. May your portions be multiplied like Jabez and may your heart continue to keep an eye on the widows and orphans.