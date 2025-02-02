The Urgency of Educational Leadership

Why the DPI Superintendent Race Matters for Black Students in Wisconsin

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

As we approach the February primary for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) superintendent race, the stakes for our children—particularly Black students—could not be higher. Recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), often referred to as the “Nation’s Report Card,” paints a troubling picture of Wisconsin’s educational landscape. The results reveal not only a crisis in academic proficiency but also a glaring racial disparity that demands immediate attention and action.

According to the 2022 NAEP scores, only 32% of Wisconsin fourth-graders scored at or above proficiency in reading. For Black students, the numbers are even more alarming: just 9% reached proficiency in reading, compared to 40% of their white peers. This 31-point gap is one of the widest in the nation, a sobering reminder of the systemic inequities that continue to plague our education system. In math, the disparity persists, with only 10% of Black fourth-graders achieving proficiency, compared to 46% of white students.

When I look at these numbers, I am forced to question everything that impacts a Black child’s success. Parenting, economic status, quality of instructors and instruction, and leadership of the school district at every level.

The DPI Superintendent’s race is critical because the leader of this agency has the power to shape policies, allocate resources, and set the tone for how we address these disparities. We need leaders who are committed to implementing bold, evidence-based strategies. We need candidates who are willing to engage directly with the Black community, listening to our concerns and proposing solutions that reflect the realities our children face. We need to be engaged in this race!

Improving reading and math scores is not just an academic issue—it is a matter of social justice. Education is the foundation upon which future opportunities are built. Educated students usually break cycles of poverty and contribute fully to their communities. But let us be clear: this is not just an issue of poverty. While economic disadvantage plays a role, there are other contributing factors, including systemic racism, underfunded schools, inadequate teacher training, and a lack of culturally relevant curriculum.

Candidates running for DPI superintendent must address these complexities head-on. They must prioritize equitable funding for schools in underserved communities, support professional development for teachers to better serve diverse student populations, and advocate for policies that address the social and emotional needs of students. They must also work to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline, which disproportionately impacts Black students and further exacerbates educational inequities. They need an articulated plan for how we turn the academic tide for Wisconsin’s Black students.

The Black community cannot afford to sit on the sidelines in this race. The NAEP scores are a wake-up call, but they are also an opportunity—a chance to reimagine an education system that works for all students, regardless of race or zip code. As we head to the polls this February, we need to keep this in mind.