The Troubling Precedent of Letting Trump Evade Justice

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

As I watch case after case against former President Donald Trump get dismissed by the courts, I can’t help but feel a continued sense of frustration and disillusionment with the American justice system. The idea that a sitting U.S. president is shielded from both civil and criminal prosecution while in office is absurd.

A dangerous precedent has been set that undermines the core principles of equality and accountability under the law.

Time and again, Trump has evaded any real consequences for his actions through various legal maneuvers and technicalities. From the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to the two impeachment trials to the numerous civil lawsuits alleging fraud and misconduct, Trump has repeatedly dodged culpability. And the courts, it seems, have been all too willing to grant him this special treatment.

The message this sends is clear: if you have enough money and political power, you can effectively place yourself above the law. While the average citizen faces the full force of the justice system for even minor infractions, the wealthy and well-connected can seemingly do as they please without fear of repercussions. This is the very antithesis of the equal justice that our legal system is supposed to uphold.

Now, there is a glimmer of hope that some of these cases may be able to move forward once Trump is no longer in office. The Department of Justice, for example, has indicated that it may pursue criminal charges against Trump related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Several civil lawsuits, including those brought by the New York Attorney General’s office, are ongoing.

However, the damage has already been done. The precedent has been set, and it will be an uphill battle to undo the corrosive effects it has had on public trust in the justice system. If Trump is ultimately able to escape accountability, it will send a chilling message to future presidents and other powerful individuals that they, too, can act with impunity.

We have a responsibility to hold those in power accountable and shine a light on the inequities in our justice system. It would be easy to throw up our hands and say that’s just the way it is. However, I contend that this is a time to push back, organize, and elect justices who appreciate that no man or woman is above the law. We cannot continue to allow the rule of law to be selectively applied, lest we risk the very foundations of our democracy.