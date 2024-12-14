The 12 Days of Wellness for the Holidays

WP_Post Object ( [ID] => 16187 [post_author] => 2 [post_date] => 2024-12-14 16:24:56 [post_date_gmt] => 2024-12-14 22:24:56 [post_content] => Kweku’s Korner By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi [caption id="attachment_14450" align="alignleft" width="247"] Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi, formerly known as Ramel Smith[/caption] On the first day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me a sense of Self-Identity. The foundation will always be to truly understand who we are and a sense of our historical knowledge that dates centuries before the Middle Passage. On the second day of the Holiday, my ancestors gave me two Hugs Full of Love. In this holiday season, isolation is a real thing. If we subscribe to the recipe of two hugs a day, it ensures we see and interact positively with others. On the third day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me three Beautiful Memories. The holiday season can make us sad when we remember what is no longer present with us. Christmas is just not Christmas without the ones you love, but if we jumpstart our memories through pictures and videos, we can relive the times that made us smile. On the fourth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me four Mindful Activities. To be mindful is to be present in the moment. The first exercise is to breathe. Breathe in your nose for two counts and then breathe out of your mouth for a four count. The second exercise is a gratitude list. Every morning wake up and write a list of things you are grateful for, beloved. It is hard to complain when you see blessings in front of you. The third exercise is Guided Meditation. You can do this for free on YouTube. Let someone guide you to positive thoughts and move your mind from troubled to calm. The fourth exercise is to pray or sit in stillness. Speak your hopes and intentions to the Creator and listen for that quiet still voice to bring you a peace that passeth all understanding. On the fifth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, five BLACK QUEENS. This is time to do some reading on Cleopatra, Nandi, Amina, Nefertiti, and Latifah. There were more than five, so keep looking up five per day and learn and be inspired by these Lady rulers. On the sixth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, six Actors Acting. Find your favorite six actors and watch the movies they played that inspired you and made you laugh and think. Viola, Denzel, Regina King, Quinta Brunson, and Cynthia Erivo are my picks for 2024. On the seventh day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, the seven Principles of Kwanzaa. On the eighth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, eight Authors Writing. Get lost in the world of Zora Neale Hurston, James Baldwin, Langston Hughes, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Amiri Baraka, Elijah Muhammad, and Audre Lorde. Who are your eight? On the ninth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, nine of Nana’s Recipes on Turkey, Ham, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Chitlins, Potato Salad & Deviled Eggs, Cornbread, Dressing, and Sweet Potato Pie. What did we miss you must have? For the Holiday season, my ancestors gave to me 12 Singers Singing, 11 Comedians Clowning, 10 Speakers Speaking, 9 Recipes, 8 Authors Writing, 7 Principles of Kwanzaa, 6 Actors acting, 5 Black Queens, 4 Mindful Activities, 3 Beautiful Memories, 2 Hugs of Love, and A FIRM SENSE OF MY SELF IDENTITY. [post_title] => The 12 Days of Wellness for the Holidays [post_excerpt] => [post_status] => publish [comment_status] => closed [ping_status] => closed [post_password] => [post_name] => the-12-days-of-wellness-for-the-holidays [to_ping] => [pinged] => [post_modified] => 2024-12-14 16:24:56 [post_modified_gmt] => 2024-12-14 22:24:56 [post_content_filtered] => [post_parent] => 0 [guid] => https://themadisontimes.themadent.com/?p=16187 [menu_order] => 0 [post_type] => post [post_mime_type] => [comment_count] => 0 [filter] => raw )

Kweku’s Korner

By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

On the first day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me a sense of Self-Identity. The foundation will always be to truly understand who we are and a sense of our historical knowledge that dates centuries before the Middle Passage.

On the second day of the Holiday, my ancestors gave me two Hugs Full of Love. In this holiday season, isolation is a real thing. If we subscribe to the recipe of two hugs a day, it ensures we see and interact positively with others.

On the third day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me three Beautiful Memories. The holiday season can make us sad when we remember what is no longer present with us. Christmas is just not Christmas without the ones you love, but if we jumpstart our memories through pictures and videos, we can relive the times that made us smile.

On the fourth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me four Mindful Activities. To be mindful is to be present in the moment. The first exercise is to breathe. Breathe in your nose for two counts and then breathe out of your mouth for a four count. The second exercise is a gratitude list. Every morning wake up and write a list of things you are grateful for, beloved. It is hard to complain when you see blessings in front of you. The third exercise is Guided Meditation. You can do this for free on YouTube. Let someone guide you to positive thoughts and move your mind from troubled to calm. The fourth exercise is to pray or sit in stillness. Speak your hopes and intentions to the Creator and listen for that quiet still voice to bring you a peace that passeth all understanding.

On the fifth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, five BLACK QUEENS. This is time to do some reading on Cleopatra, Nandi, Amina, Nefertiti, and Latifah. There were more than five, so keep looking up five per day and learn and be inspired by these Lady rulers.

On the sixth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, six Actors Acting. Find your favorite six actors and watch the movies they played that inspired you and made you laugh and think. Viola, Denzel, Regina King, Quinta Brunson, and Cynthia Erivo are my picks for 2024.

On the seventh day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, the seven Principles of Kwanzaa.

On the eighth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, eight Authors Writing. Get lost in the world of Zora Neale Hurston, James Baldwin, Langston Hughes, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Amiri Baraka, Elijah Muhammad, and Audre Lorde. Who are your eight?

On the ninth day of the Holidays, my ancestors gave to me, nine of Nana’s Recipes on Turkey, Ham, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Chitlins, Potato Salad & Deviled Eggs, Cornbread, Dressing, and Sweet Potato Pie. What did we miss you must have?

For the Holiday season, my ancestors gave to me 12 Singers Singing, 11 Comedians Clowning, 10 Speakers Speaking, 9 Recipes, 8 Authors Writing, 7 Principles of Kwanzaa, 6 Actors acting, 5 Black Queens, 4 Mindful Activities, 3 Beautiful Memories, 2 Hugs of Love, and A FIRM SENSE OF MY SELF IDENTITY.