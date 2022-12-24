Senator Baldwin Secures Over $255 Million for Wisconsin in Senate Appropriations Legislation

Projects championed by Senator Baldwin were included in Fiscal Year 2023 bipartisan bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that more than $255.7 million in congressionally directed spending for Wisconsin projects she supported has been included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023. Senator Baldwin has spent the last year working to fund the following projects on behalf of public and nonprofit entities across Wisconsin.

“For the second year in a row, I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan way to deliver direct support from Washington to Wisconsin,” said Senator Baldwin. “These community driven projects will reach every corner of Wisconsin, with critical investments for roads, bridges and water infrastructure, workforce development, access to health and child care, improvements for emergency services, and so much more. By working with folks from across Wisconsin, I am proud to deliver federal support that responds to the unique needs of so many different communities.”

Statewide

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development: $5,000,000 to create innovative career pathways in educational sectors to attract and retain more diverse talent and increase affordable access to childcare by expanding and enhancing early childhood education apprenticeship programming.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services: $3,140,000 in funding to support Wisconsin’s implementation of the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Senator Baldwin introduced the legislation to create the nationwide 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which launched over the summer.

Wisconsin Technology Council: $115,000 to expand entrepreneurial reach across all regions and demographics of Wisconsin, including through regional networking and educational programming workshops for would-be entrepreneurs, with a special focus on rural communities, women and minorities.

Southeastern Wisconsin

Milwaukee County: $5,000,000 to rehabilitate foreclosed properties and prioritize the sale to first-time homebuyers. This project will give these households an opportunity to become homeowners and will support the County’s vision on racial equity.

Milwaukee County: $2,000,000 to partner with a local opioid treatment provider to provide evidence-based, direct treatment services to underserved areas severely impacted by opioid use/abuse and overdoses within Milwaukee County via a mobile unit.

Milwaukee County: $3,850,000 to purchase buses as part of the County’s cleaner buses initiative and to support public transportation.

City of Milwaukee – Milwaukee Police Department: $6,000,000 to support the Milwaukee Police Department’s initiative to update its current radio system infrastructure, which is reaching the end of its manufacturer-supported lifecycle. The update will improve radio interoperability with surrounding cities and counties, which is critical to responding to crime and collaborating across southeastern Wisconsin.

City of Milwaukee: $3,452,972 for the City of Milwaukee’s Clean Water Initiative, in partnership with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Wisconsin National Guard, to replace outdated water infrastructure and remove pollutants.

City of Milwaukee: $750,000 for a community wellness center at the City of Milwaukee’s Westlawn Gardens Choice Neighborhood Project.

Milwaukee Health Services: $2,983,000 to support infrastructure investments that promote patient and staff safety, accessibility and wellness at federally-qualified health centers in Milwaukee.

Near West Side Partners: $2,350,000 for the Concordia 27 Consortium Initiative to build a new comprehensive community center in Milwaukee that will provide access to food, health and wellness education, job training, and other benefits in an area of the city struggling with high poverty and food insecurity rates. Funding will also be used to support a youth summit and healing and trauma services for adult victims of sexual abuse.

Milwaukee Area Technical College: $310,000 to hire bilingual welding faculty to expand access to welding training and offer scholarships to economically disadvantaged students to gain access to welding careers.

Marquette University: $799,500 for college readiness and STEM pipeline services.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation Milwaukee: $750,000 for predevelopment loans for affordable housing.

WRTP Big Step: $1,500,000 for a skilled trades and manufacturing lab that will serve youth and adults in training, support and placement in family-sustaining wage careers.

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center: $900,000 to support the build out of existing facility space within the Ignace Health Center in Milwaukee to accommodate increased patient demand for behavioral and physical health care, including to add additional child and family therapist offices, an occupational therapist office, speech pathologist office, additional clinical care areas, and behavioral health programming space.

City of Kenosha: $3,000,000 for a solar panel project at the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood. The City of Kenosha is revitalizing a closed auto manufacturing facility and plans to ensure the entire site has as much sustainable and renewable energy as possible, including solar streetlights and solar lighting on the first plaza. As part of the City’s commitment to maximizing renewable and sustainable energy use on the site, their plan includes utilizing solar energy for street, pedestrian and bike path lighting

City of Racine: $1,235,000 for a solar project to offset EV bus charging with renewable energy generated on-site.

City of Burlington: $880,000 for a new fire truck for City of Burlington Fire Department.

Central Wisconsin

Marshfield Agricultural Research Station Dairy Facilities: $6,000,000 for expansion of the facilities at the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station in Marathon County currently used by UW-Madison and USDA researchers. This project will finish the original station plan which remains incomplete by constructing permanent office space, restrooms, facilities for 24-hour animal studies, and indoor meeting space for stakeholders and community groups.

City of Wausau: $1,667,000 to investigate assess and implement PFAS treatment or alternative drinking water options for Wausau residents.

Rib Mountain Sanitary District: $1,667,000 for construction of a water treatment plant to obtain safe drinking water by removing PFAS, present in municipal supply wells.

Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area: $500,000 for construction of a new building in Ripon offering affordable childcare and skilled trades employment training.

Brandon Public Library: $473,000 to expand the current library space, which currently houses the Brandon Historical Society and museum, and make the building handicapped accessible.

Adams County Fire District: $34,000 for a backup generator to ensure that citizens can continue to receive protections and services provided by the Fire District during power outages. It will be able to maintain heat and lights for the station and radio communications with emergency responding crews.

South Central Wisconsin

City of Janesville: $5,000,000 in funding for the Woodman’s Community Center, which will create a space for community members of all ages and demographics to participate in a greater range of social, recreational and physical activities and build community resiliency through improved physical, social and mental health outcomes. The WCC will serve as a public facility, conference and event venue, and tourism hub.

Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County: $5,000,000 for construction of a new hospital facility.

Salvation Army of Dane County: $4,000,000 to construct a new shelter facility for women and families.

City of Sun Prairie: $3,200,000 to construct a solar radiation water pollution control facility, increasing the energy efficiency and sustainability of water pollution control operations.

Southwest Health: $2,585,000 for two new high-quality childcare centers in Platteville and Richland Center.

Latino Academy of Workforce Development: $2,000,000 in funding to support the Latino Academy’s education and workforce training model to grow Wisconsin’s truck driver workforce.

City of Madison: $1,500,000 for a solar project at the Truax Park Apartments complex on the city’s northeast side, serving low-income residents. The City is seeking to install a roof-mounted system of solar panels for the benefit of tenants and the neighboring East Madison Community Center in order to lower utility costs.

University of Wisconsin-Madison: $1,000,000 to enable the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery to expand student-led research for new antibiotics and offer additional high-quality STEM opportunities.

University of Wisconsin-Madison: $1,000,000 to upgrade the University’s aging helium plant, securing infrastructure needed by federal researchers on campus performing work funded by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, Department of Agriculture, and others.

Village of Oregon – Oregon Public Library: $1,000,000 to build a new library to provide much-needed meeting space including a community room, conference room and study rooms.

Village of New Glarus: $1,000,000 to construct a new water tower for the Village of New Glarus.

City of Monroe: $825,000 to replace a fire truck to better serve and protect the city and surrounding areas.

City of Baraboo: $500,000 for construction of the Wisconsin Riverwalk and Oak Street Overlook.

Western Wisconsin

Army Corps of Engineers (Upper Mississippi River/NESP): $49,300,000 for implementation of the Navigation and Environmental Sustainability Program, which aims to improve the capacity and efficiency of the navigation system through updated lock and dam infrastructure and smaller-scale infrastructure designed to further improve the advantages of towboat and barge transportation on the Mississippi River.

Fort McCoy – Enlisted Barracks: $38,000,000 for Enlisted barracks at Ft. McCoy to provide a permanently constructed barracks building to house 400 Soldiers during annual training and mobilization.

Fort McCoy – Officer Barracks: $31,000,000 for Officer barracks at Ft. McCoy to provide a permanently constructed barracks building to house 160 Soldiers during annual training or mobilization.

City of Prairie du Chien: $4,950,000 for construction of a new Prairie du Chien Public Safety Center that will house the Prairie du Chien Police Department, Prairie du Chien Fire Department, and local EMS.

City of Viroqua: $5,250,000 to design and construct a new fire station to replace the current facility to serve as the sole base of operations for the Viroqua Fire Department. The Department provides traditional fire services, public safety services, and emergency medical response to the City of Viroqua as well as the Townships of Viroqua, Franklin, and Jefferson.

City of Viroqua: $1,223,400 for projects to support the resiliency and expanded capacity of sewer infrastructure supporting businesses, residents, and future growth—including at the new Viroqua Business Park.

St. Croix Valley Food Bank: $4,319,000 for construction of a new food bank serving Western Wisconsin that will allow the organization to not only accept more fresh and healthy food, it will allow them to receive, store and distribute food to all counties in the service region of St. Croix, Pierce, Polk and Burnett Counties.

Village of Viola: $1,751,115 for construction for commercial and residential development outside the floodplain to advance Viola’s economic recovery plan.

City of Eau Claire: $1,666,000 in funding for a PFAS remediation project to provide safe drinking water to residents.

Town of Campbell: $1,666,000 in funding to support a new water utility system due to PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells.

Gunderson Tri-County Hospital: $1,000,000 to support the hospital’s solar array upgrade and renovation in Whitehall, WI.

Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley: $1,000,000 to develop a Teen Program Center.

AdventHealth Durand: $916,000 to expand and modernize the ambulance bay at AdventHealth Durand to enhance patient safety, accommodate the larger modern ambulances operated by local municipalities, provide enhanced isolation for decontamination and hazardous waste cleanup and additional space for community services.

Riverwood Nature Center: $950,000 for the establishment of a nature center, providing much needed community facilities, creating jobs and economic development in a rural area of western Wisconsin serving St. Croix and Polk Counties. It will provide a Visitor and Interpretive Center and a Youth & Senior Activity Center, as well as an Environmental Learning Center and additional classroom spaces.

Boys & Girls Club of Barron County: $500,000 for construction of a new building in Rice Lake that will include community spaces and allow for continued programming on leadership, healthy lifestyles, the arts, fitness, and education and career.

Family and Children’s Center Wisconsin: $450,000 to expand behavioral health services, including outreach, education, equipment and technology in La Crosse.

North Eastern Wisconsin

Sturgeon Bay Historical Society: $3,300,000 for an agricultural museum and community gathering space at the Door County Granary. A rehabilitated Granary will further transform Sturgeon Bay’s waterfront.

Town of Peshtigo: $1,667,000 in funding to support installation of a new water line to provide residents living with PFAS contamination safe drinking water.

College of Menominee Nation: $1,425,000 for purchase, renovation, and service re-design of an administrative office building in the Neopit community on the Menominee Indian Reservation. This project is essential to begin to bring more direct educational services, economic and entrepreneurial support, workforce development, and other community outreach services to an underserved area of the reservation.

Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin: $1,326,000 to construct a new Menominee Tribal Clinic, as health needs of the community have outgrown capacity of the current facility.

Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh: $1,000,000 towards reconstruction of a new community center, which will include additional classrooms and outside green space for the use of over 1,000 children each year for the county’s largest non-profit youth serving agency. The new construction will address the economic impact for the county at large by bringing as many low-income serving agencies together to work in the same facility to improve the upward mobility for low-income people. By combining services in one location, we will work to help those in poverty to increase their self-sufficiency.

Sister Bay & Liberty Grove Fire Department: $900,000 for a new fire apparatus for this volunteer fire department.

Army Corps of Engineers (Menominee River Deepening): $600,000 to continue a feasibility study of infrastructure improvements to Menominee Harbor in Marinette, WI. This project will evaluate potential improvements important to the economic future of the region. The infrastructure improvements will benefit multiple harbor users.

Lakes Country Public Library: $500,000 to expand the library in Lakewood, WI and upgrade technology to allow patrons access to fast, reliable, free broadband service.

Brown County: $100,000 in funding to support mental health outreach by creating additional staffing capacity to conduct help underserved populations within the county access behavioral health services.

Northern Wisconsin

Wisconsin Department of Transportation: $7,500,000 for the Blatnik Bridge construction project in Superior, Wisconsin. The purpose of the project is to provide an interstate highway connection across the St. Louis Bay that does not restrict the movements of freight and provides local, regional, and international movement in a reliable and efficient manner. President Biden visited Superior and highlighted the Blatnik Bridge project following passage of the IIJA.

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College: $5,000,000 for construction as part of the college’s expansion project.

Laona Rescue Unit: $2,093,000 for construction of a new station to allow Laona Rescue to continue to provide ambulance service to the citizens and visitors to the area.

City of Park Falls: $1,667,000 to repair and improve the aging public infrastructure of the City of Park Falls Municipal Water and Sewer utilities.

Ashland County: $900,000 to construct shoreline revetment to protect one of Madeline Island’s widely used and most at-risk stretches of road along Lake Superior from catastrophic failure. If nothing is done to protect the road, it is estimated to fail due to erosion damages within the next ten years.

Douglas County: $825,000 to construct a new bridge on County Highway W over the Nemadji River that is designed to handle larger storm events, which are occurring in Northern Wisconsin in greater magnitudes and frequencies.

Senator Baldwin’s office began soliciting input for appropriations requests from communities in every part of Wisconsin in early spring, working to submit requests for projects that benefit communities across the state. The Senate Appropriations Committee reviews all requests from Senators. Only those requests that comply with Committee and Senate rules and are deemed appropriate for federal support were considered for funding.