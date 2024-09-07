Return to School Protocol

Kweku’s Korner

By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

The end of Labor Day signals the unofficial end of the summer and the beginning of the school year. After the excitement of first day photos and return to school celebrations, we must begin the real work. The real work is setting our students up for success throughout the school year.

I was blessed because our family had Momma Daisy. Every morning, she would cook us a warm breakfast, comb our hair and make sure our faces were shiny with Vaseline to show we were loved. Lastly, right before we left the house, we would get a kiss and a hug goodbye, with expectations that we would learn and behave properly. Upon our return, there was a warm meal waiting for us as we entered the door excited to be done with the day.

I didn’t understand the ingredients to school success, but a big portion was the provision of basic needs, high expectations, and love. Far too many of our students do not get this as they enter the school arena today. When our homes lack resources and are chaotic, how do we expect our students to maximize their potential?

When I started teaching in Milwaukee Public Schools, I thought it important to get to know all of my students and their families. I wanted to know what made them smile, who was the disciplinarian; but, mostly, I wanted them to know they would be loved and respected in my classroom. They would be held to high standards and purposely pushed to areas in which they could find success and, hopefully, a love for education.

My father never let me think college was an option. I believed it was the natural progression after high school. My mother told me I was a B student and didn’t expect less from me. I am grateful to my parents for the trajectory they set me on with school. But what if my dad had told me that there were other viable options after high school? And, what if my mom had told me I was an A student? The point is how do we, as adults, make sure we open every door to dreams and set no limitations on expectations?

By the time I was in the 6th grade my parents were no longer helping me with my homework. Some were due to time constraints; some were due to the difficulty level. Yet, they made sure I had all my homework assignments turned in a timely fashion. This taught me to be useful and find other resources (e.g., thank GOD for siblings, cousins, and friends).

After all of this is done to set the child up for success, we must then put the responsibility upon the child. One can be given all of the help, opportunities, and resources but without self-will and determination, failure is an option. If we want success, we must understand it takes a village. The home-school collaboration is a must to make sure the child is in a conducive environment to succeed. Friends, extra-curricular activities, and household responsibilities help to create a well-rounded student. This is not an exhaustive list, but a good starting point!