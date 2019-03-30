Remember to Vote: April 2 is Election Day

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Let’s face it, when it comes to political elections all the hype goes to the presidential one. It makes sense, for better or worse, the president is not only the leader of the country but the face of it.

But for all the attention that the national election receives, state and county elections are often overlooked or even forgotten about. And that’s where it doesn’t make sense. As citizens, people should care about the national elections, but as Wisconsin residents, they should also care about the state elections, because those hit closer to home–literally.

This upcoming Tuesday, April 2, is Election Day. Voters will be electing officials for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge and Milwaukee Public Schools Board.

The people who are elected this upcoming Tuesday may not have any effect on your life directly, but their platforms and ideals may affect someone else or even someone you know. It’s important to be knowledgeable about who’s being elected.

Having the information on someone and actively voting for them or their opponent could make a difference in someone’s life.

The thing about living in a democracy and having the right to vote, is that the power resides in the people. As citizens, we have the right to determine what happens to our country, our state and our county.

It’s a privilege we’re lucky to have. It’s also a privilege that isn’t taken advantage of. Too often voter turn out seems to be on the decline, when now is the time for it to be on the rise.

When it comes down to it, voting is all about making a difference. Maybe the difference is approving a referendum and maybe it is electing a new official into office. This time around, the difference could be that people cared enough to show up and vote.

For those who wish to vote on Tuesday but can’t due to schedule conflicts have an opportunity to early vote or submit absentee ballots. Otherwise, voting stations will be open all day throughout the county and state on April 2.

In order to vote, you must be registered. Wisconsin residents can register on the day of the elections. All voters must have a photo ID with them as well.

To learn more about registering to vote, polling place locations or who’s on the ballot go to: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.