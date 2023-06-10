Reading for Respite: Inside Wisconsin’s Libraries

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Have you visited your local library lately? It’s a question I find myself asking constituents as of late. Primarily because I want to encourage students to read for leisure over summer break and second, because most people don’t know what they’re missing. Public libraries are hidden gems in our communities. They offer everything from books, films, music, business equipment, and even video games. I recently attended a community conversation led by Ms. Joan Johnson, Milwaukee’s City Librarian. She has been holding a series of community chats inside local libraries to hear from patrons their thoughts about how our library system operates.

I walked away from the meeting floored by all of the programming the library offers that I was unaware of (and I’m a regular at my branch). Programs that were intriguing:

Teacher in the Library-certified teachers are available to assist first through eighth grade students and their parents with class assignments, academic support, and encouragement. Teachers help students focus, use appropriate learning strategies, and complete assignments. Teachers will help parents learn ways to help their children at home with school assignments and answer questions they have regarding their child’s schoolwork.

Library Now-Library Now connects students to all the digital resources the Milwaukee Public Library has to offer twenty-four hours per day. Milwaukee Public Schools students can access library resources by inputting their student identification number and gaining access to digital books, music, and games.

GALE Courses– Six week classes on various topics. Every course is offered each month. Adults are able to register, learn, and participate in class interaction, complete assignments and tests – all online. There are more than three hundred courses to choose from.

While these are just a few highlights of what was discussed at the meeting, I was also happy to learn that the library can also serve as a lifeline for individuals who do not have access to home internet service. Milwaukee Public Library offers laptops and internet hotspots to patrons who need them. According to Ms. Johnson, there was widespread use during COVID, when students were being educated virtually.

As students and families prepare for summer recess, I hope there is a renewed interest in public libraries. I encourage everyone, regardless of age, to visit their local library, obtain a library card, and begin checking out books and other materials. For K-12 students, I encourage them to join the Summer Reading Program, or engage in a summer reading challenge with members of the family.

As Sidney Sheldon said, “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life.”