Public Investiture Held For Anna Maria Hodges

By Karen Stokes

Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court, Anna Maria Hodges was joined by local dignitaries, current and former colleagues, family and friends for her public investiture ceremony at the First Floor Rotunda of the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Opening remarks were made by Hon. Carl Ashley, Deputy Chief Judge Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Rev. Raymond C. Monk Senior Pastor Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church followed with the invocation.

Remarks followed by Hon. M. Joseph Donald, Presiding Judge Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District I. Mr. Gerard Randall, Executive Director Milwaukee Education Partnership and Hodges oldest daughter, Ms. Kayla P. Hodges.

The Hon. Maxine Aldridge White Chief Judge Emerita Milwaukee County Circuit Court administered the oath of office.

“Today looking out at all of you, I am in awe,” said Hodges.

While I was campaigning it was the best experience I would say in my life,” Hodges said. “Being out and meeting with people in our community was an excellent experience.”

With three decades of public service in county and state government, Hodges, a democrat, is the first woman and woman of color to hold the position in Milwaukee County and the first Afro-Latina to hold a clerk of court position in Wisconsin.

Hodges graduated magna cum laude from Cardinal Stritch University with a Bachelor of Science in Management. She is a mother and grandmother.

The Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court is a constitutional officer responsible for clerical, record-keeping, and administrative services supporting the largest trial court system in Wisconsin.

“This is a tremendous responsibility and it is something I don’t take lightly,” Hodges said.