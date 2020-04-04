Progressive Women Bond to Build Power of Women at the Voting Booth

By Karen Stokes

Supermajority is a group of women dedicated to achieving true gender equality and providing information, tools and training for women of all ages, races and backgrounds to help make real change in their communities.

The organization was co-founded by Ai-jen Poo, Cecile Richards, Katherine Grainger, Jess Morales Rocketto, Dierdre Schifeling and Alicia Garza, who is also a co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

“We each come from different parts of the progressive movement and as we traveled the country for our work, we kept hearing from women all across the nation saying they want to do more,” Garza said. “From those conversations Supermajority was launched to connect women with each other and build on our collective power.”

With the upcoming election it’s important for women to collectively use their voices to enact positive change in this country.

“Women are the majority of voters in this country which means they will decide elections up and down the ballot in every state, including Wisconsin. Women of color, especially Black women and Latinas, time and time again determine elections in this country,” Garza said. “They vote to protect their families and communities which makes things better for all women and families.”

She continued, “At Supermajority we believe that women can be the most powerful force in America if we work together and make our voices heard by voting.”

On Tuesday April 7, Wisconsin will hold their Spring Elections. Voters will decide which candidate will earn a 10-year term on the state Supreme Court. The candidates are Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly.

“Any decision the Wisconsin Supreme Court makes is going to impact underserved communities, particularly women and communities of color; and as 3.2% of the overall electorate in Wisconsin and 6.1% of the female electorate, we need Black women’s voices heard at the ballot box. Getting women to the polls is one of the best ways to ensure that elected officials act on issues that impact us and our families’ health and safety, especially in times of crisis,” said Garza.

Garza added, “I also encourage readers to join Supermajority on Monday, April 6 to text other women voters in Wisconsin the information they need to flex their political power at the polls. Head to Supermajority.com/WI to sign up!”

There is still time to vote early in the 2020 Spring Election. Drive up early voting is available at the Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

You can find your polling place for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at myvote.wi.gov. Polls are open 7am to 8pm.