President Biden to Speak at Morehouse Commencement

By Karen Stokes

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at Morehouse College this spring.

President Biden will become the second sitting U.S. President to deliver the commencement address in the institution’s history. Former President Barack Obama addressed the Morehouse College graduating class in 2013.

The White House confirmed Tuesday that Biden would speak May 19 at the alma mater of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr, Director Spike Lee, actor Samuel L Jackson and Senator Raphael Warnock.

“Morehouse is a proud Georgia institution, an incubator for success for young Black men, and a model for colleges nationwide. As a proud alum, I could not be more thrilled and honored to see President Biden return to our great state to deliver this year’s commencement address. I know the President will have a timely, poignant, forward-looking message for the Men of Morehouse,” Warnock said.

The announcement has sparked controversy and received criticism from some of the school’s faculty and others who disagree with Biden’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“As students at Morehouse College, we are often at the forefront of social and political matters because of the institution’s history. We have an extensive history of hosting public figures of national and international rank on our campus,” said Mekhi Perrin, Student Government Association president, Class of 2024. “We are a community of scholars who are familiar with and understand the complexities associated with engaging many of our socio-political guests. President Biden’s visit is yet another opportunity for our community to engage in his presentation and remain open to his reflections while maintaining a critical investigation of goodwill.”

Morehouse College is one of ten historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) in Georgia and is one of only five all-male colleges in the United States and the only one for African Americans.

“I am honored to announce that the 46th President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden, will be the commencement speaker for our 140th Commencement ceremony. The invitation to President Biden was extended last September, and we are deeply honored that he has accepted, which marks the third time the White House has formally visited Morehouse within the last two years– a testament to the significance of our institution and our collective commitment to excellence and progress,” said David Thomas, President of Morehouse College.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming President Biden back to The House next month. His presence serves as a reminder of our institution’s enduring legacy and impact, as well as our continued commitment to excellence, progress, and positive change, “he said.