President Biden Signs Bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act

By Karen Stokes

President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday, writing into law the $280 billion package that includes $52 billion in funding to boost U.S. domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

“The future is going to be made in America,” Biden said at the White House signing, calling the law “a once-in-a-generation investment in America itself”.

The CHIPS and Science Act, is short for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act.

The CHIPS and Science Act will boost American semiconductor research, development and production, ensuring U.S. leadership in the technology that forms the foundation of everything from automobiles to household appliances to defense systems, according to the White House.

Joshua Aviv, Founder & CEO, SparkCharge introduced the President at the signing. Joshua founded SparkCharge in 2014, a portable electric vehicle charger that allows electronic vehicle owners to charge their car anytime and anywhere they want.

Josh received a $1,000,000 investment from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner on the TV show, Shark Tank for SparkCharge.

“Having these chips made in America will be a game changer,” Aviv said.

Aviv has worked as an entrepreneur for several organizations including 43North, Startupfest, Pug and Play Tech Center, and FuzeHub.

Aviv has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Science in Information Management and a CAS in Data Science from Syracuse University.

The signing was attended by chief executives of Micron, Intel, Lockheed Martin, HP and Advanced Micro Devices, as well as cabinet officials and car industry and union leaders, including United Auto Workers President Ray Curry, the White House said.

“Today is a day for builders. Today America is delivering and I honestly believe that 50, 75, 100 years from now, people who will look back on this week, they’ll know that we met this moment,” Biden said ahead of signing the CHIPS and Science Act.