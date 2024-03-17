President Biden Reflects on the Achievements of his First Term in Office in the State of the Union Address

By Karen Stokes

President Biden delivered his final State of the Union address for his first term on Thursday, seizing the opportunity to highlight the many achievements of the Biden-Harris Administration and making a compelling case for reelection directly to the American people.

“The President used the State of the Union to give an optimistic story about America. He had a chance to get a great contrast between competing visions for the country and competing forces for the battle of the soul of the nation and he got a chance to tell both the story about where we come from together, where we are now as literally the strongest economy in the world equitable growth across every community and importantly, where we’re going for the future,” said Office of Public Engagement Director Stephen Benjamin.

During his hour-long speech, Biden alluded to his predecessor, Trump, indirectly about 13 times without mentioning his name. He addressed the events of January 6th when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the will of the people, all while the world watched.

“This is a moment to speak the truth and to bury the lies. Here’s the simple truth: You can’t love your country only when you win,” the President said.

Biden utilized the opportunity to tell the story about creating nearly 15 million new jobs over three years, more than any point in American history. There’s been over 800,000 manufacturing jobs created that pay nearly six figures and don’t require a college degree, wages are rising, and inflation has fallen by 2/3 from 9% to 3%.

Benjamin said, “We’ve had record low African American unemployment, the lowest ever on record. Biden had the chance to talk about how his Investing in America agenda is helping to change lives, 43,000 infrastructure projects building roads, bridges and taking away lead pipes. By 2030, every single lead pipe in the country will be removed.”

Benjamin touted more of the Biden-Harris Administration accomplishments referring to The Inflation Reduction Act that made this largest investment in history of any nation in clean energy and renewable energy but also helped fight the scourge of climate change at the very same time lower prescription drug costs for seniors.

“President Biden is very proud that he capped the cost of insulin to $35 a month for seniors; he thinks the same benefit should apply to all people. He talked about the bi partisan gun safety law that was the first law in 30 years. He’s not done wanting to ban assault weapons and push for universal background checks. Gun violence is the number one cause of premature death for our children in this country, it’s unconscionable,” Benjamin said.

The President stood up for women and Women’s Reproductive health.

“Like most Americans, I believe Roe v. Wade got it right. And I thank Vice President Harris for being an incredible leader, defending reproductive freedom and so much more. But my predecessor came to office determined to see Roe v. Wade overturned. He’s the reason it was overturned. In fact, he brags about it. Look at the chaos that has resulted.”

“I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while,” Biden said. “And when you get to my age certain things become clearer than ever before.”

Biden mentioned he was born prior to World War 2 and was an adult during the turbulent 60s.

“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me.”

“Biden highlighted the contrast across many areas between him and his predecessor; they’re close to the same age. He said I’m older but there are some things you learn in the course of your life. He said you can be old and not have old ideas. The idea that women should have to resort to back alleys to receive health care. The idea of voting rights that John Lewis and the marches across the Edmund Pettus bridge on Bloody Sunday. He believes a huge threat to our world is climate change and we have been watching disaster after disaster displace and kill people, and his predecessor still refuses that climate change is real. The opportunity to identify the contrast was really powerful,” Benjamin said.

His closing words were: Above all, I see a future for all Americans. I see a country for all Americans. And I will always be President for all Americans because I believe in America. I believe in you, the American people. You’re the reason we’ve never been more optimistic about our future than I am now. So, let’s build the future together. Let’s remember who we are.