Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Announces Its Fourth Slate of Legislative Endorsements

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI) announced its fourth round of legislative endorsements, consisting of a selection of candidates trusted to utilize their platforms and voices to push for the protection of reproductive rights for all Wisconsinites. Legislative action in Wisconsin is vital. With the result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the threat of enforcement of Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban has forced Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and other providers to suspend abortion services and created fear in the medical community. Patients are now being referred to neighboring states and confusion about the law is putting people’s lives at risk.

With no Federal Constitutional protections, the role of the legislature in determining the future of reproductive freedoms in Wisconsin is more critical than ever, and those being endorsed are champions for protecting access to the full scope of reproductive freedoms in Wisconsin.

Statement from Steven Webb, Executive Director, PPAWI

“PPAWI is excited to announce our fourth slate of legislative endorsements. It is clear where the Wisconsin Republican Party stands on the matter of bodily autonomy. Legislative Republicans failed to act when Governor Evers’ called them into a special session to repeal the 1849 criminal abortion ban and have now nominated extremist Tim Michels as their gubernatorial candidate. He proudly supports Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest and has openly declared he would go even further and ban emergency contraception. Our supporters are fired up and ready to get to the polls this fall to support candidates like the one’s we’ve endorsed today, who will work to restore access to abortion in Wisconsin.”

There are two avenues to be taken in the restoration of abortion access in Wisconsin, legislative and judicial. The path to repeal the outdated 1849 criminal abortion ban runs through our ballots. Now more than ever, it is vital for the rights of Wisconsinites that we elect pro-choice and pro-people candidates. Personal medical decisions about your sexual and reproductive health should be made by you, and you alone. The only way we can overcome this is together. We must rise as a community, raise our voices, cast our votes and fight for the rights of all Wisconsinites.”

The following incumbents are candidates that Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI) has selected for its fourth slate of legislative endorsements:

Senate

Mark Spreitzer – District 15

Kelly Westlund – District 25

Diane Hesselbein – District 27

Assembly

Renee Gasch – District 2

Sarah Harrison – District 13

Patty Schachtner – District 28

Leah Spicer – District 51

Lori Palmeri – District 54

Stefanie Holt – District 55

Laura Gapske – District 73

LuAnn Bird – District 84

Kristin Conway – District 85

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin is the advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. PPAWI engages in legislative and educational activity and works to elect candidates to office that support these goals.