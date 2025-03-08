Otto Bremer Trust Again Selects Greater Milwaukee Foundation as Philanthropic Partner for Community Responsive Fund

Foundation to distribute $3 million in grants to local nonprofits; application opens March 17

For the second consecutive year, the Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) selected the Greater Milwaukee Foundation as a philanthropic intermediary partner to administer funds through the trust’s Community Responsive Fund. The Foundation will work closely with OBT to distribute $3 million in the form of grants up to $75,000 each to support local organizations that directly respond to immediate challenges and opportunities in the community.

The Foundation will serve as a local expert to ensure OBT is increasing positive impact in the regions it serves through guidance and direct deployment of OBT funding to organizations in Wisconsin that are providing effective services and programs.

“The Otto Bremer Trust is proud to work with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation to administer and distribute grant funds in Wisconsin,” said Frank Miley, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “The Trust’s mission has always been to fund organizations and programs that effectively address challenges and opportunities in their local communities. What better way to have a deeper understanding of where those challenges are than to work with an organization like the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, which is fully integrated into the communities and regions we serve. We look forward to working together to increase our impact.”

The application opens to local organizations on Monday, March 17, in the Foundation’s grants portal and closes Friday, April 4. Criteria are available on the Foundation’s OBT Community Responsive Fund web page. Priority areas for funding include:

* Advancing literacy

* Health-related access and services for children

* Access to and delivery of mental health services with a focus on ages 5-15

* Capital projects for hospitals and clinics

“It is an honor to be chosen again to work with Otto Bremer Trust on its Community Responsive Fund,” said Janel Hines, vice president of community impact for the Foundation. “We know first-hand the impact this investment will have on our region and our residents. This significant support will uplift nonprofits committed to improving people’s quality of life. Our work together brings us closer to a Milwaukee for all.”

About the Greater Milwaukee Foundation

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is Wisconsin’s largest community foundation and was among the first established in the world. For 110 years, the Foundation has been at the heart of the civic community, helping donors achieve their philanthropic goals, investing in economic and community well-being, and bringing people and organizations together for positive change. The Foundation serves Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties, and its philanthropic impact reaches across the country and globe. Racial equity is the Foundation’s North Star, guiding its strategies for building a Milwaukee for all, together. Leveraging generations of community knowledge, cross-sector partnerships and more than $1 billion in generosity, the Foundation is committed to reimagining philanthropy, catalyzing systems change, convening and following community voice, and building inclusive culture throughout the region.

For more information, visit greatermilwaukeefoundation.org

About the Otto Bremer Trust

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting an enhanced quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in its region’s people, places, and opportunities.

For more information, visit ottobremer.org