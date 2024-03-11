Otto Bremer Trust selects Greater Milwaukee Foundation as philanthropic partner for new Community Responsive Fund

The Foundation will administer and distribute $3.5 million in grants of up to $75,000 to local nonprofits by July; application is now open

Milwaukee, Wis.– The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has been selected by the Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) as a philanthropic intermediary partner to administer and distribute funds through its new Community Responsive Fund. Under the new partnership, the Foundation will work closely with OBT to administer $3.5 million in funds for grants up to $75,000 to support local organizations that directly respond to immediate challenges and opportunities in the community.

The Foundation will serve as a local expert to ensure that the Otto Bremer Trust is increasing the positive impact in the regions it serves by providing guidance on and administering grants from OBT directly to organizations in Wisconsin that are providing effective services and programs.

“The Otto Bremer Trust is proud to partner with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation to administer and distribute grant funds in Wisconsin,” said Frank Miley, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “The Trust’s mission has always been to provide funding to organizations and programs that effectively address challenges and opportunities in the local community. And what better way to have a deeper understanding of where those challenges are than to work with an organization like the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, which is fully integrated into the community and regions we serve. We look forward to working closely together to increase our impact.”

Local nonprofits, organizations, and groups may apply for funding from the OBT’s Community Responsive Fund through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Qualified applicants focus on community asset building, supporting basic needs, health and well-being, restorative and responsive services, and/or bringing stability to individuals and families facing disruptive forces in life.

“We are honored to have been chosen to partner with the Otto Bremer Trust on its Community Responsive Fund,” said Janel Hines, vice president of community impact for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. “This tremendous investment will allow the Foundation to provide a significant wave of support to nonprofits in our region who, every day, are working in and with community to improve people’s quality of life and build a Milwaukee for all.”

The application is now open to local nonprofits in the Foundation’s grants portal, and more information can be found on the grant calendar page.

About the Greater Milwaukee Foundation

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is Wisconsin’s largest community foundation and was among the first established in the world. For more than a century, the Foundation has been at the heart of the civic community, helping donors achieve the greatest philanthropic impact, elevating the work of changemakers across neighborhoods, and bringing people and organizations together to help our region thrive. Racial equity is the Foundation’s North Star, guiding its investments and strategies for social and economic change. Leveraging generations of community knowledge, cross-sector partnerships and more than $1 billion in financial assets, the Foundation is committed to reimagining philanthropy, catalyzing systems change, convening and following community voice, and building inclusive culture to transform our region into a Milwaukee for all.

For more information, visit greatermilwaukeefoundation.org

About the Otto Bremer Trust

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting an enhanced quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in its region’s people, places, and opportunities.

For more information, visit ottobremer.org