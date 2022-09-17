Milwaukee Wisconsin Heart Walk invites participants to reconnect for heart health

The American Heart Association encourages Milwaukee to boost mental and physical health while funding community wellness

MILWAUKEE, WI —The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, invites Milwaukee back to the Heart and Stroke Walk, its premier event, to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting its lifesaving mission. The Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Veterans Park, 1300 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, on the Milwaukee Lakefront.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as the Chair of the 2022 Milwaukee Heart and Stroke Walk,” said Eric Conley, executive vice president, Froedtert Health, and president, Froedtert Hospital. “The past two-plus years have shown us that no matter the challenge, we can come together for a common cause. The Heart Walk is all about uniting, to promote the health and well-being of our community while supporting the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission. It is a mission that Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network shares.”

Heart Walk participants are invited to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage more physical activity. Individuals can enjoy a variety of activities beginning with the 5K run at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 1- and 3-mile walk that starts at 10:15 a.m. There is no registration fee for the walk; a $35 fee is required for the run, which includes a finishers medal.

Other planned activities are a kids zone, health screenings, a survivor’s area, music and food. Pets on a leash are also welcomed. Cyreia Sandlin, weekend morning news anchor for WISN in Milwaukee, will serve as the event’s emcee.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths from heart disease and stroke have risen significantly and more people are reporting lower physical and emotional wellness,“ said Beth Grosman, Senior Development Director for the Milwaukee American Heart Association. “The Heart Walk is back and ready to reinvigorate heart healthy lifestyles by reuniting our community in better health.”

The Milwaukee Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program, which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspire employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in physical activity, support a great cause and have fun doing it.

Individuals should register for the Heart Walk at www.sewiheartwalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join via e-mail or social media and follow the festivities through the event hashtag #heartwalkMKE.

The funds raised from the Milwaukee Heart Walk support research, advocacy, CPR training and promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.