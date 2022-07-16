Milwaukee Small Business Owner Attends Meta Boost Gather Event in DC

By Karen Stokes

Milwaukee business owner Allicia Washington-White, was invited to attend Meta Boost Gather in Washington, D.C. with business leaders from around the country.

Washington-White, owner of Vanity Cosmetics Lipwear, was one of three Wisconsin small businesses at Meta Boost Gather.

Being a member of the Meta Boost Leaders Network, Washington-White is a part of an online community of small business owners working to help each other succeed – especially by using online platforms to reach customers.

Meta is the parent company of the social media platform Facebook.

The Wisconsin business owners had the opportunity to meet their state representatives.

“I was assigned to meet with Senator Ron Johnson with other business owners from Sun Prairie, Middleton and West Allis,” said Washington-White.

The one and a half day conference gave business owners the opportunity to network and learn about software and programs that could help them grow their businesses.

“The seminars were perfectly timed, the 20-30 minute sessions were about topics like financing, NFTs, crypto currency and we had hands-on practice for making reels and how to incorporate virtual reality in the metaverse with your business,” said Washington-White.

Adopting the techniques she learned at the conference, Washington-White posted a video.

The built-in features in Instagram and Facebook as far as knowing the times to post, who you’re marketing to, age, and it breaks it down to the time of day when people are most active.

“I saw my videos last year. It was maybe 86 people, then it went to 117, then 500, by incorporating the information I received into my strategy now I’m at 1000-2000. I now have a Tik Tok that 3500 have seen. It’s overwhelming the power of strategy,” said Washington-White. “Not only can my customers see my products they can see me interacting with the products and it really gave my social media page a personality” Washington-White said.

Vanity Cosmetics Lipwear takes care of lips and teaches lip care. Products are vegan.

“I’m trying to diversify how people are accessing my product,” Washington-White said. “A marketing company bought my entire inventory last month and they want to include it in a commercial. The reach is amazing. I love lip gloss, that is my passion.”

To reach Washington-White or purchase products go to: Website: shopvanitycosmetic.com

Facebook: @VanityCosemticsLipwear Instagram: @VanityCosmetics_Lipwear