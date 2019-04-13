The Madison Times

Milwaukee DNC Holds First Forum: How Milwaukee Business Get Involved

By Nyesha Stone

The panelist each take turns discussing the importance of local business involvement in the Milwaukee DNC 2020. (Photo by Kim Robinson)

Clearly, Milwaukee is on the come up, at least downtown/east side is. And, with the National Democratic Convention 2020 coming here, which will bring around 50,000 additional people to Milwaukee, the DNC committee said their goal is to work with as many local and minority businesses as possible.

Last week Friday, April 5, Milwaukee Business Journal hosted the first forum for the DNC on how Milwaukee businesses can get involved in the convention, whether that’s through paid contracts or volunteers, they want locals.

David Caruso from Dynamic Events, Dr. Eve Hall President of the Milwaukee Urban League, Alex Lasry Vice President of Strategy & Operations for the Milwaukee Bucks, Jason Rae Democratic National Committee share thoughts with the audience. (Photo by Kim Robinson)

On the panel sat Milwaukee Business Journal Editor-in-Chief, Mark Kass as the moderator, followed by the panelist: CEO of Milwaukee Urban League, Dr. Eve Hall; CEO of Wisconsin Center District, Jason Rae; Senior VP at Milwaukee Bucks, Alex Lasry; DNC member, Jason Rae; and President of Dynamic Events, David Caruso.

During the four-day convention—July 13-17—the DNC will need 12,000 volunteers and there will be around 500 national media reporters looking to cover every inch of Milwaukee, and maybe some parts of the state. Volunteers will be needed for everything, such as city guides or staff to help out at meetings.

The audience sat quietly as they listened to everything. (Photo by Kim Robinson)

As for paid contracts, the DNC committee encourages all interested businesses and entrepreneurs to sign up at www.milwaukee2020.com.

During the DNC, there are plans of running multiple shuttles services to get people around. The panelist recommends not driving your car during the convention because of the overload of traffic.

Other options of transportation are walking, bikes and even the trolley.

The audience listens to the panel’s advice about attracting business from the DNC Convention. (Photo by Kim Robinson)

Along with the traffic there will be 1,500 events around the city. Everything can’t possibly be hosted downtown, so the committee’s looking for venues as well, and event organizers.

For more information on the Milwaukee DNC 2020, visit www.milwaukee2020.com

There will be three additional forums:

July 15, Sept. 10 and Nov. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Pfister Hotel.

