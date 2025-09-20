Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Shares Update on Federal Funding Assistance

MILWAUKEE – The federal approval of Governor Tony Evers’ request for a major disaster declaration in Wisconsin on September 11 opened the door for individuals and households to apply for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). However, there have been some misconceptions about the application process and eligibility for FEMA Individual Assistance.

First, the money is not being distributed on a first come, first served basis. Any eligible individuals in Milwaukee County whose uninsured home or property was damaged in the August floods will receive assistance. To apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is November 12, 2025.

Additionally, there has been confusion regarding the reported $29.8 million in approved federal funding. This number is based on the findings from FEMA’s Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) reported in Governor Evers’ request, which was a sample to represent the total damage to the region. This does not mean that FEMA funding for individuals is capped at $29.8 million. Any individuals who are eligible for FEMA funding will receive it, even if the total amount for all individuals exceeds the reported $29.8 million.

“Milwaukee County residents have patiently awaited federal assistance to help them recover from the floods, but now it’s imperative that everyone has access to clear, accurate, and timely information to get the help they deserve,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The most important step today is applying for FEMA assistance, either online or by phone. I strongly encourage every resident with flood damage to not wait until the last minute. Applying for assistance today is the first step toward recovery.”

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans:

Applications for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are now open for eligible business owners and homeowners. In addition to businesses and most private non-profit organizations, homeowners, renters, and personal property owners may also apply to SBA for a loan to help recover from a disaster, even if they do not own a business. To apply for an SBA Disaster Loan, visit sba.gov/disaster. The deadline to apply for SBA Disaster Loans is November 10, 2025.

On Wednesday, September 17, SBA customer service representatives opened a Business Recovery Center (BRC) at Summit Place (6737 W. Washington Street, West Allis, WI 53214) to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help individuals complete their application. Walk-ins are accepted, but in-person appointments can be scheduled in advance at appointment.sba.gov. The BRC will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The BRC is closed on Sundays.

FEMA Public Assistance Update:

Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) and FEMA have concluded the PDA of public infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, parks, and municipal buildings. This process verified documented damage to determine if Public Assistance can be requested through a federal disaster declaration. The PDA for Public Assistance validated $21,988,593 in eligible disaster costs in Milwaukee County alone, out of the $26.5 million for the entire state of Wisconsin.

President Trump’s partial approval of the Governor’s disaster declaration request on September 11 unlocked FEMA funding for individuals and households. However, at this time, the State is awaiting approval from the federal administration for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation grant funding.

More information and resources regarding flood recovery is available at county.milwaukee.gov/2025FloodResources.

Information and guidance regarding applications for federal aid is available at county.milwaukee.gov/FEMAaid.