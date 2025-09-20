Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month

MILWAUKEE – On September 15, during a public health briefing at ThriveOn King, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley recognized September as Suicide Prevention Month in reaffirming the County’s commitment to breaking the stigma around mental health, expanding access to care, and supporting every resident’s well-being.

National Suicide Prevention Month is recognized every September as a time to raise awareness, spread hope, share resources, and spark meaningful action around one of the most urgent mental health issues of our time. Nationally, suicide remains one of the leading causes of death among adults and the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 to 24 years old. In 2023, there were 43,000 deaths by suicide in the United States, averaging one death approximately every 11 minutes.

“Expanding access to mental health services remains a cornerstone of our mission to become the healthiest county in Wisconsin,” said County Executive Crowley. “Last year, I lost a close friend to death by suicide. While this loss reinforced to me how deeply suicide impacts families, friends, and communities, it also reminded me of the importance of community when you are struggling, because no one should face this struggle alone. By continuing to build partnerships and expand resources, we can save lives and ensure that every resident feels seen, supported, and valued.”

Earlier this month, County Executive Crowley shared a video message in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month that can be viewed HERE.

Under County Executive Crowley’s leadership, Milwaukee County continues to strengthen its behavioral health services through investments and partnerships that improve access to health services and resources. This commitment to mental health is exemplified through several initiatives, including:

"No Wrong Door" means that regardless of how an individual connects to the Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) and the health and human services system of care, they will have access to all services and resources offered by DHHS and its community partners. As part of DHHS' strategic plan, "No Wrong Door" aims to improve the experience of connecting with DHHS for the entire community while more efficiently connecting our residents with the programs or services they need.

Mental Health Emergency Center: This facility represents a partnership between Milwaukee County and the regional health care systems. Located in the King Park neighborhood, the Mental Health Emergency Centers provides people greater access to care during a behavioral health crisis, ensuring critical services reach individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorder-related crises. During its first year of operations, the center served over 7,000 community members.

Redesign of Behavioral Health Services: Under Crowley's leadership, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services has undergone a redesign more than a decade in the making. This new model creates easier access to care, the expansion of crisis services, and additional clinic locations for people to access the support they need.

Residents are encouraged to seek help if they or someone they know is struggling. Support is available by calling or texting 9-8-8, or by contacting the Milwaukee County Crisis Line at 414-257-7222. Learn more about Milwaukee County’s behavioral health resources.