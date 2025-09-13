Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Federal Disaster Declaration Approval

MILWAUKEE – On Thursday, September 11, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was informed by Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) that the request for a major disaster declaration in Wisconsin was approved by the Trump Administration, unlocking nearly $30 million in Individual Assistance for families and businesses affected by the extreme flooding. This amount of approved funding is the federal share of the validated damage submitted in the governor’s Individual Assistance request.

“Thank you to Governor Evers and Wisconsin’s Congressional Delegation for working across the aisle to advocate on behalf of our communities,” said County Executive Crowley. “Our Office of Emergency Management, public health workers, and municipal first responders have worked tirelessly to support our residents during this challenging time, and this federal action will deliver critical relief to residents, families, and business owners impacted by last month’s flooding. I am grateful to the federal administration for approving the major disaster declaration and continue to urge President Trump to approve funding for Public Assistance to help rebuild our roads, bridges, parks, and public infrastructure.”

Based on preliminary damage assessments of nearly 4,000 homes in Milwaukee County, 4% of surveyed properties were classified as “destroyed” and 50% sustained “major damage.” Additionally, 18% of properties sustained “minor damage” and 19% were “affected.”

Following the completion of damage assessments to homes in Milwaukee County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrived in Wisconsin to verify damage reports on August 22. Following the completion of FEMA’s Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA), Governor Evers requested a formal presidential disaster declaration on August 27. The Individual Assistance portion of the request is now approved, unlocking financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households with disaster-related expenses that aren’t fully covered by insurance. The FEMA Individual Assistance Program can help with the basic repairs to make a home safe, sanitary and livable.

Residents who sustained losses and damage to their homes are now able to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Please note that previous damage assessments performed by Milwaukee County OEM, WEM, or FEMA, as well as damage reports to 211 or MMSD do not result in federal aid. You must apply separately for FEMA assistance.

To be eligible for assistance, the resident must meet the following qualifications:

Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

FEMA must be able to confirm your identity.

Your damaged home is your primary residence.

Your insurance, or other forms of disaster assistance received, cannot meet your disaster-caused needs.

Your necessary expenses and serious needs are directly caused by a declared disaster.

For any questions about FEMA Individual Assistance and how to apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Business owners who experienced losses, including property damage and lost revenue, due to the floods may qualify for disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). These loans include:

Business Physical Disaster Loans – Long-term low-interest loans up to $2 million to cover disaster losses not fully covered by insurance.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Long-term low-interest loans to help meet ordinary and necessary financial obligations until normal operations resume.

Business owners can begin the application process online on the MySBA Loan Portal.

More information on FEMA assistance and links to additional FEMA and SBA resources are now available at county.milwaukee.gov/FEMAaid.