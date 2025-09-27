Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Disaster Recovery Centers

Centers will help affected residents apply for FEMA assistance and get answers to their questions about the process

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are open as of Wednesday, September 24, 2025 to assist individuals who have uninsured losses or emergency needs related to the August storms and flooding. A Disaster Recovery Center is an accessible facility that residents can visit in person to learn more about FEMA and other agencies providing disaster assistance. At a DRC, residents can speak to representatives from county, state, and federal agencies, get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on their FEMA application, and learn about the appeals process.

“Applying for federal assistance can feel overwhelming, but no one has to navigate the process alone,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “At the free Milwaukee County Disaster Recovery Centers, FEMA, the State of Wisconsin, and Milwaukee County will have staff ready to answer questions and provide support every step of the way. Together, we can ensure residents get the help they need and move our county closer to recovery.”

You are not required to go to a Disaster Recovery Center to receive FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. DRCs are a resource for anyone who needs additional support or help with uploading documents, completing their application, or would like to speak one-on-one with representatives.

There will be two Milwaukee County Disaster Recovery Centers: one in the City of Milwaukee and one in Wauwatosa. Milwaukee County residents can visit either location. No appointment is required.

Milwaukee County DRC – City of Milwaukee

McNair Elementary School

4950 N. 24th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53209

Milwaukee County DRC – Wauwatosa

Wauwatosa City Hall

7725 W. North Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: ClosedPlease Note: On Friday, October 10, the Milwaukee County DRC in Wauwatosa will close and services will be moved to a new location, to be announced at a later date.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral, or dental expenses. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is November 12, 2025.

U.S. Small Business Administration – Business Recovery Center

In addition to opening DRCs to provide assistance with FEMA applications, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opened a Business Recovery Center (BRC) on September 17. The BRC is staffed with SBA customer service representatives to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help individuals complete their application. Walk-ins are accepted, but in-person appointments can be scheduled in advance at appointment.sba.gov. To apply for an SBA Disaster Loan, visit sba.gov/disaster. The deadline to apply for SBA Disaster Loans is November 10, 2025.

Business Recovery Center

Summit Place

6737 W. Washington Street, West Allis, WI 53214

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

More information and resources regarding flood recovery is available at county.milwaukee.gov/2025FloodResources.

Information and guidance regarding applications for federal aid is available at county.milwaukee.gov/FEMAaid.