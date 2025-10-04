Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Deployment of FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams

DSA teams are available to help residents apply for federal assistance

MILWAUKEE – A new in-person support service is now available for residents affected by the extreme flooding in August. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be deployed to locations throughout Milwaukee County to help flood survivors apply for federal assistance, identify immediate needs, share application updates, and provide referrals to additional community resources.

DSA teams provide survivors with the opportunity to directly reach FEMA representatives in short-term, pop-up locations that residents already know and trust, such as libraries or community centers. A calendar of DSA locations and hours of operation is available and will be regularly updated at county.milwaukee.gov/getFEMAhelp.

This service is provided in addition to the two Milwaukee County Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) that remain open and operational. Residents who need help uploading paper copies of required documents to their application or need to meet with representatives from organizations other than FEMA should still visit one of the Milwaukee County DRC locations. Those services are not available at a DSA location.

Residents do not need to go to a Disaster Recovery Center or speak to a DSA team member to receive FEMA assistance. These resources are available for anyone who needs additional help with their FEMA application or want to talk to a representative in-person. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is November 12, 2025.