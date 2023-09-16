Milwaukee American Heart Association Gearing up for Annual Heart and Stroke Walk

MILWAUKEE, WI— The Milwaukee lakefront again will be on full display for the American Heart Association’s annual Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Walkers will begin their route around Veterans Park, 1300 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, a little after 10 a.m. The village will open at 9 a.m.

“The entire Heart Walk team is so excited for the upcoming Heart and Stroke Walk,” American Heart Association Senior Development Director Beth Grosman said. “Seeing everything fall into place the day of the event is so fulfilling for all of us. We are extremely appreciative of all our sponsors and volunteers for helping make this happen.

“It’s a great day to raise awareness for the AHA’s mission, to ensure healthier lives for all. It promises to be a great event for the entire family. We look forward to seeing everyone at Veterans Park.”

The Milwaukee Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program, which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspire employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in physical activity, support a great cause and have fun doing it.

This year’s featured survivor is Elkhorn’s John Handel, a longtime high school and college basketball coach, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest shortly after his induction into the Elkhorn Athletic Hall of Fame last Oct. 1. Handel’s life was saved by quick-thinking bystanders at the event who performed CPR and correctly applied an AED.

According to the AHA, more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen every year, with nearly 90% of those being fatal. Only 40% of those people receive the immediate help they need before the arrival of emergency personnel.

Handel, 58, who had quadruple-bypass surgery just days after the cardiac event, will speak to the crowd in attendance just after 10 a.m. He is a 1983 graduate of Badger High School in Lake Geneva, where he began his coaching career, followed by three years at Tomahawk, 17 at Elkhorn and three with the UW-Whitewater men’s program. He’s currently the Elkhorn athletic director.

Heart Walk participants are invited to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage more physical activity. There is no registration fee for the walk.

Other planned activities are a Kids’ Zone, health screenings, on-site CPR demonstrations, a survivor’s area, music and food. Pets on a leash are also welcomed.

Cyreia Sandlin, weekend morning news anchor for WISN12 News in Milwaukee, will serve as the event’s emcee for the second straight year.

Individuals should register for the Heart Walk at www.sewiheartwalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join via e-mail or social media and follow the festivities through the event hashtag #heartwalkMKE.

The funds raised from the Milwaukee Heart Walk support research, advocacy, CPR training and promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

For more information or to set up an interview, contact Milwaukee American Heart Association Marketing Communications Director Dan Truttschel at dan.truttschel@heart.org or by cell phone at 262-903-9038.