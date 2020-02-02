Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Partners with Milwaukee Public Library to Launch Volunteer Portal

By Karen Stokes

The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee announced a partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library. The partnership will make it easier for the community to access resources, apply for volunteer positions and seek opportunities and communicate with convention organizers for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, which takes place July 13-16.

Through the partnership, each of MPL’s 13 branches across the city will have a designated computer station and instructional signage for volunteer registration and library staff members will be able to assist volunteers through the registration process.

“Our goal is to make sure that this is the most diverse and inclusive volunteer corps in history,” said Neisha Blandin, vice president of engagement and opportunity of the Host Committee. “We want it to go to the neighborhoods where people are and make it easier to access information and sign up.”

Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend the convention. Thirty-one state delegations will stay in nearly 3,000 Milwaukee-area hotel rooms. Volunteers will be needed for the weeks prior to the convention and during the convention. All skills are needed from greeting visitors at airports or hotels to supporting tech help desks.

“The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is responsible for recruiting, training and organizing approximately 15,000 civic volunteers to deliver a meaningful experience to convention visitors to showcase Milwaukee to the world,” Liz Gilbert, executive director of the Host Committee, said.

“Volunteering is more than donating time it’s an opportunity to improve oneself and community,” Gilbert explained. “Data informs us that volunteering improves health and career outcomes. It also provides the opportunity to make new friends, learn new skills and according to Career Builder, those who volunteer regularly have a 27 percent chance of gaining employment and 60% of hiring managers see volunteering as a valuable asset when making recruiting decisions.”

Nikki Purvis, state director of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. said, “Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is really excited to support any efforts to advance the work of the community so volunteering for the Democratic National Convention is a political process for us we understand the importance of the impact that it will have on our community.”

“What we need is literally thousands of people who are going to help us this summer when we are on the world stage,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “The people who volunteer are going to be ambassadors for the city of Milwaukee.”

For additional information on volunteering, go to milwaukee2020.com/volunteer.