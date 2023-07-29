Libraries with Heart Program Empowers Patrons with Blood Pressure Checks and Medical Resources

By Karen Stokes

At the library, you have the convenience of borrowing books and movies, accessing the internet, and even casting your vote. Now, a new addition to the services offered at the library could potentially be life-saving, the ability to check your blood pressure.

The “Libraries With Heart” program provides patrons with self-monitored blood pressure kits, along with American Heart Association (AHA) educational materials for understanding and tracking their numbers, as well as access to medical resources.

Since June of 2022, AHA has teamed with three libraries in SE Wisconsin. The program began at the Racine Public Library, followed by Waukesha Public Library in May. Menomonee Falls is the third library in southeastern Wisconsin to roll out the program. The most recent debut was a joint effort between the AHA, the library and Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin.

The AHA is currently working to bring the “Libraries With Heart” program to Milwaukee.

“We set out to explore an opportunity to provide blood pressure monitors for checkout or to use the library as a hub for those that don’t have access to healthcare or maybe they’re curious about learning more about heart health,” said Susan Hjelsand Senior Community Impact Director Wisconsin American Heart Association. “This is a safe opportunity for people to either check their blood pressure at the library or they have the opportunity to check out a monitor for a number of days and actually log their blood pressure and we share a lot of resources in that kit.”

We have training with the staff at each of the libraries. Some libraries have outreach directors. For more information call 414-227- 1406.

Nearly half of American adults (about 120 million people) have high blood pressure, according to the AHA, which can lead to stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss and sexual dysfunction. The best way to know if you have high blood pressure is to check it and talk about it with your healthcare provider.

High blood pressure commonly is known as the “silent killer,” because as many as 36% of patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure are not aware of their condition. Blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered within the normal range. If your results fall into this category, stick with heart-healthy habits like following a balanced diet and getting regular exercise. People with elevated blood pressure are likely to develop high blood pressure unless steps are taken to control the situation. The AHA recommends taking the blood pressure test twice in the morning and twice at night. “Our goal at AHA is to meet people where they are to improve the life of those around us. We strive to create a world of longer healthier lives and with libraries being a cornerstone in any community it’s really a trusted source and resource for knowledge and understanding,” said Hjelsand.

To inquire about implementing the Libraries with Heart program in your community, please contact Susan Hjelsand at 262-388-2267.