Karen in 6B… She gon Learn Today!

Kweku’s Korner

By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

Langston Hughes wrote “Negroes, so sweet and docile, Meek, humble and kind. Beware the day, they change their mind.” In most American homes, racial socialization begins with a conversation known as “The Talk.” This talk includes directions on how to navigate the world, especially in a Black body. The Talk amounts to a Venn Diagram for boys and girls, with some points overlapping and others being specific to their gender. Sadly, this talk always includes some points that covertly infer Black inferiority. Now, with each generation, the talk becomes bolder. For example, the talk use to include conversations like, 1) don’t look that Whiteman in the eye; 2) move to other side of the street when a White person is coming; 3) don’t sit in the front of the bus; 4) don’t back talk Massa and the like. Now, the talk says:

You have to be twice as good to get half as far. Don’t name those children with that African name. When you wear your hair like that, they will think you are a “thug/thot” When you speak like that, they think you don’t have no education or sense. Nonverbal speech like having the picture of a White Deity hanging on the wall.

Privilege remains privilege in the face of ignorance and silence. At each moment in the struggle, there is a seminal moment that ushers in a Sam Cooke moment, but cause change comes in an instant. It could look like a Black Man casting a vote, when he know it may cost his life. It may look like Rosa Parks not getting up from the bus. In May of 2024, it looked like Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett responding to an insult on the floor of congress. Her very professional rebuttal with an alliteration of 6 B’s forced America to see how micro-aggressions happen in broad daylight and are missed, ignored, or minimized.

There is nothing minor about micro-aggressions, especially from Karen. A Karen is defined as a middle class white American woman who is perceived as entitled or excessively demanding. In this case the Karen was Representative Marjorie Taylor-Green. Due to her privilege, MTG felt she could 1) insult a colleague; 2) not apologize and 3) double down on the insult. It should be noted that the Oversight Committee Chair James Comer did nothing to stop the moment, it took another woman colleague from a marginalized group to acknowledge and dismiss the vicious verbal attack.

James Baldwin words ring true every day “To be Negro in this country and relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage, most of the time.” It’s hard to heal in the same place that made (makes) you ill. That is why in the face of any indignity, we must for our mental health, we must redefine what is acceptable behavior by any means necessary. We must summon the courage to speak up and speak out. We must not be afraid of the immediate consequences, because oppression will only elevate for our posterity. This is not an invitation to seek out conflict, but the permission to walk around with the WISH CREED on our sleeve, so when injustice presents itself, we can correct it in real time. And when they are taught, they can do better, because now they know better!