Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are Pro-Worker

By John Swan III

My union has always had my back. I’ve been a member of the Laborers Local 113 for 27 years now. I am now the Business Representative and Secretary Treasurer, but before that, I was out on the construction sites working on major projects such as American Family Field. While I was doing the hard work and helping to develop the Milwaukee area, Laborers 113 Union always strengthened my workplace and made sure that I was safe, educated, and paid a fair wage. Everyone should have the opportunity to join a union. Now that I am in union leadership, I have the opportunity to represent 3,000 members all around the greater Milwaukee area. Through this role, I work to protect workers everyday by checking on project sites, helping to enforce safety standards, and mediating disputes.

As a union leader, I see the importance of electing candidates who will protect the interests of workers.

Thankfully at the federal level, we have seen the most pro-worker administration in history. As Vice President, Kamala Harris has fought for workers daily. She has helped make millions more Americans eligible for overtime pay, banned non-compete contracts, and made sure that retirement plans are in the best interest of workers– not the best interest of the company.

Kamala Harris’ commitment to workers didn’t start as Vice President. As a Senator, Kamala Harris walked the picket line when our UAW brothers and sisters were on strike.

Vice President Harris has also picked a strong pro-union running mate. Governor Walz is a former union member and passed strong legislation in Minnesota making it easier for workers to organize.

Donald Trump and JD Vance like to call themselves “pro-worker,” but their extreme Project 2025 is the complete opposite of that. Just this week during a campaign rally, Donald Trump said, “I hated to give overtime. I hated it. I shouldn’t say this, but I’d get other people in. I wouldn’t pay.” That is not “pro-worker.”

This rhetoric is on par with his record as president. Under his leadership, jobs were shipped overseas and all he delivered were false promises.

Vice President Harris is committed to creating new jobs, protecting workers, and raising wages. The Harris-Walz New Way Forward will invest in our workers and working families.

This is the type of leadership that we need in the White House. This is why as a union member I am proud to cast my ballot for the Harris-Walz ticket on November 5th.