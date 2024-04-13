Joseph S. Spence Sr., a dynamic poet hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has recently been honored with a prestigious poetry award

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Milwaukee dynamic poet, articulative writer, and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee scholar Joseph S. Spence Sr. says, “When it rains, it pours!”

Recently, he was elected president of the Disciplinary Council, World Union of Poets-Italy. https://www.worldunionofpoets.it/.

Silvano Bortolazzi (Knight for Poetry), Italy, conceived and created the organization. World Union of Poets is a Worldwide literary movement for peace and culture on earth. It’s a free movement of literary thoughts and is universally recognized.

Reaching and being recognized beyond the boundaries of the United States is a tremendous inspirational upliftment to worldwide humanity Joseph Spence states. This shows and demonstrates diverse growth in one’s area of expertise.

Joseph S. Spence Sr is the author of 12 poetry books, which have been published in over 21 different languages. He retired from the US Army after 26 years of service and currently studies English literature and creative writing at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He resides in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.