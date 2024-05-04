An Ode to the Journey of Mental Health

Kweku’s Korner

By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi



In the Beginning…

Your life is over in a dash

The dash between two dates

We all have a destiny

We all have a fate

But something is not right

No need to debate

Only a few can relate

To the overload of mess

Served on my plate.

I want to ask for help

And not be judged

I was told to pray it away

I wanted help from above

I wanted help yesterday

Maybe if I ignore it

It will go away

Downhill with no breaks….

It didn’t go away

It metastasized

In thoughts of

Homicide and suicide

I drink a lot to keep

It down inside

A stick in my veins

A little tickle to my nose

Temporary Relief

From my head to my toes

I just keep it in the closet

“I’m good, no one can tell.”

This is a lie I can continue to sale.

But then I fell down cause

I was so high.

But when I fell

I saw I failed.

The mirror was In my daughter’s eyes.

I have to admit it.

I cannot run anymore

I need some help

Please give me some

Options to explore.

Rock bottom is a bottomless pit…

Better yet, I will explore what is Best for me.

I don’t want medication

I don’t need therapy.

I just need a

Minute to figure it out.

Give me

The benefit of the doubt. The cycle repeats

I fall and ask for help, again. I understand

I need help.

I can’t do it by myself.

I need help to win.

I get the help.

I reject the help.

I will explore what is

Best for me.

I don’t want medication

I don’t need therapy.

I just need a

Minute to figure it out.

Give me the

Benefit of the doubt.

Repeat the cycle

I fall, get help but then

rely on myself.

I will explore what is best for me……

I recognize this cycle

and repeat it again.

This loop must stop,

like this I cannot win.

I surrender all but I will take accountability,

Get me some help take me to therapy.

Taking the first step…

I’ll take the first step.

I don’t want to die by myself.

I don’t want to die.

Not maximizing my

best self.

It’s not just therapy.

That is just the beginning,

Mind Body and Soul

Diet Sleep and Exercise

Holistic Healing!

This is a daily war

some battles I will not win.

But when I fall, I won’t stop, I will get up again and again.

Mental Health is a journey. It is different for everyone. The more we work on it proactively, the more we can minimize the ill effects of years of untreated trauma. Often times, we mask our pain and hurt in other self injurious behavior. It may be presented as anger, isolation, depression, drug abuse, gambling, hyper sexual, overspending, self-harm. When you see behavior that is contrary to well-being; (1) do not ignore it and (2) do not dismiss it. What you can do is: (1) seek help before you think you need it; (2) stick with interventions, it is rarely a quick fix; and (3) know love is always the key ingredient to any therapeutic outcome.