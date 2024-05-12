Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center Conducts Annual Powwow and Narcan Seminar

By Joseph S. Spence Sr

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center held its annual Native American Pow Wow on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Potawatomi Casino Hotel from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (encl 1). The event was open to the public,and Native Americans from across Wisconsin attended. Many vendors sold Native crafts, jewelry, clothing, games, books, products, and other accessories.

The Milwaukee Police Department, Fire Department, and Milwaukee County Health Department actively participated in the event. They set up informative display tables, providing valuable information and engaging with the community, further enhancing the sense of community spirit and involvement.

Drummers and dancers in ceremonial outfits performed at the powwow. Participants were awarded prizes, and the Potawatomi dining facility’s culinary staff served a delicious meal.

One of the most interesting aspects of the entire day was the continuously scheduled seminars conducted on “Narcan” by Ellicia Wilder, MS, LPC, NCC, and Lillian Sardina, MS, CSAC, ICS, regarding the use of Narcan to neutralize, and overcome a drug overdose and save lives (encl 2). These two professional ladies’ performance was above and beyond the level of care in providing the required information to the seminar attendees.

I have heard about Narcan before, the impact of Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin, and other opioids, their overdose, and crisis creation; however, this seminar by these two professional ladies broke it down in such a fashion that I clearly understood it to the least common denominator.

The 2023 statistics show Cocaine had a 65.05% fatal overdose rate, and Fentanyl had a 78.94% fatal overdose rate. What is worse, 81.73% of these fatal overdoses took place in residences, 3.22% in vehicles, and 4.61 in hotels. While 51.42% were whites, 35.59% were Blacks, and 9.27% were Hispanics. Guess what? It is getting worse.

I have my two Narcan packs and kit, and I am attuned to the crisis. It is paramount and dramatically impacts humanity. Thank you, Ignace Indian Health Center, Lillian Sardina, and Ellicia Wilder. May the Great Spirit of the universe continue to bless and keep each of you always!

Mike Wilson, a Native American professor, announced he would give extra credit to all students who attended the powwow and write a 150-word paper on the event to parallel the essence of Native’s pow wows as stated in their textbook.

Joseph S. Spence Sr is the author of 12 poetry books, published in over 21 different languages. He retired from the US Army after 26 years of service and currently studies English literature and creative writing at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.