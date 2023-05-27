Jim Brown the NFL’s Most Dominant Player Dies at 87

Jim Brown was worthy of admiration. The great football player, civil rights activist and actor impacted our youth as well as fellow human beings. Jim Nathaniel Brown was born on February 17, 1936, in St. Simmons Ga. He died peacefully, on May 19, 2023.

“Jim Brown was a gifted-athlete and one of the most dominant players ever to set foot on any athletic field, but he was also a cultural figure who helped to promote change,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jim Brown was a combination of speed, power and agility and he was unstoppable. Brown was unanimously named Rookie of the Year in 1957. He led the league in rushing eight of his nine seasons in the league. He played 118 consecutive games and never missed a game in his career. Brown was a unanimous first-team all-NFL in eight of his nine campaigns and he played in nine Pro Bowls in nine years. Brown rushed for a total of 12,312 rushing yards, at the time, a record.

Brown was a civil rights activist, and he was unapologetically black, at a time when it was frowned upon by the establishment. On June 4, 1967, he organized The Cleveland Summit in support of Muhammad Ali.

Brown cared about his community: especially our youth. In 1988 he founded the Amer-I-Can foundation. The Program’s mission is to assist at risk youth in underserved schools and juvenile detention facilities.

Jim Brown was far from perfect and was arrested on domestic violence charges several times, but he was never convicted of a battery against a woman. Jim Brown will be missed. Rest in power, king. job well done!