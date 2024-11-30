Top Eight Teams in the NFL

By Chuck Collier

8. Pittsburg Steelers-Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. He is a phenomenal coach! Tomlin is a great motivator and communicator. He is a leader of men. His expectations are always high for his players. Russell Wilson is playing like his old self in Pittsburgh.

In addition, Tomlin has solved the Lamar Jackson puzzle. Jackson is 1-4 against the Steelers in his career. Tomlin says limiting the plays he makes with his legs is the first step in stopping him. “Not only do you have to rush this guy, but you better not let him escape downhill via the run and you better not let him escape around the perimeter

because he is dangerous in both instances,” Tomlin told the team website. The biggest challenge for Tomlin and the Steelers is beating Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes on the road in the playoffs.

7. Minnesota Vikings-Sam Darnold has resurrected his career under the tutelage of Kevin O’Connell. Darnold is having a career year, accumulating 2,717 yards and 21 touchdowns. Darnold will be a free agent at the end of the season. The Vikings recently signed underachiever and former Giant QB Daniel Jones. The move has many experts speculating that Sam Darnold may command top dollar on the open market and not resign with the Vikings. Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores has the Vikings’ defense playing well. They are currently ranked 10th in the NFL.

6. Green Bay Packers-The Packers won big against the 49ers in week 12. Love completed 13 of 23 of his passes and tossed two touchdowns. It was his first game of the season without an interception. Love was exceptional on Thanksgiving, and the Packers dominated the Miami Dolphins. Love threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. Josh Jacobs rushed for 100 yards for the second consecutive week. The defense was dominant. Next week the Packers play the Detroit Lions in what will be a big test for the Packers. One thing is for sure, nobody wants to face the Packers in the playoffs.

5. Baltimore Ravens- Lamar Jackson is leading the NFL in passing. Jackson has thrown for 3,053 yards with 27 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. He has a 9-1 touchdown to interception ratio! Jackson is the most athletic Quarterback in the history of the NFL. The Raven’s defense is ranked a disappointing 24th in the NFL. They must improve if they are to be serious Superbowl contenders.

4. Buffalo Bills- Josh Allen has had a stellar year. Allen’s statistics through 11 games are great, he has thrown for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. In addition, he has rushed for 316 yards and five touchdowns. Allen is making a strong case for this year’s MVP. He is 3-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season. On November 17, 2024, Allen led the Bills to a victory over the Chiefs. After the win a confident Patrick Mahomes, told Allen, “See you in the playoffs.” Allen is 0-3 against Mahomes in the playoffs. Can this be the year the Bills beat the Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl? Time will tell.

3. Philadelphia Eagles-The signing of Saquon Barkley has made the Eagles unstoppable on offense. The Eagles have the second-best offensive line in the league. Barkley leads the NFL in rushing with 1,392 yards. The Eagles have a top-five QB in Jalen Hurts and one of the top wide receiver tandems in the league. They are ranked # 1 defensively. Watch out these Eagles can fly all the way to the Superbowl.

2. Detroit Lions-Ben Johnson is the best offensive coordinator in the league. He continues to call excellent games, and Jared Goff executes Johnson’s play calling on the field. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn always has a trick up his sleeve and the Lions’ defense is a force to be reckoned with. I opine, that the Lions and Eagles will match up in the NFC Championship game with the winner advancing to the Superbowl and they will face the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the NFL. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are the dynamic duo and will win their record-setting third Superbowl in a row.