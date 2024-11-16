The Packers are 6-3 at the Midpoint of the season

By Charles Collier

The Packers’ Midseason Grade is a B+

Quarterbacks Grade C+

I can’t lie: I’m baffled by the front office’s decision to play an injured Jordan Love. Malik Willis is one of the top backup QBs in the NFL and is 2-0 as a starter this season. Jordan Love has had an up and down first half of the season. He has thrown fifteen touchdowns and a league high ten interceptions. His quarterback rating is a disappointing 88.2. If the Packers are to improve in the remaining eight games of the season, Jordan is going to have to be a better decision maker and cut down on his interceptions.

Offensive Line B+

The Packers offensive line is anchored by two-time Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins. The Clarksdale, Mississippi native gives opposing defensive linemen the blues. Most sports experts consider the Packers a top three pass blocking line. They have surrendered only six sacks this season. However, run blocking is an area where the offensive line needs to improve.

Wide Receivers and Running Backs A-

The Packers’ young wide receivers are extremely talented. Jaylen Reed is the best out of the bunch. The versatile and explosive second year pass catcher has 36 receptions; 620 receiving yards and he leads the team averaging 17 yards per catch. Reed continues to be Love’s go to man. His big play ability makes him unstoppable during stretches of the game. Christian Watson and Romeo Dobbs are much improved from last year and defensive coordinators spent many sleepless nights designing game plans to stop them. Josh Jacobs is a man among boys. His rare combination of power, speed, and elusiveness keeps defensive players off balance. With 762 rushing yards Jacobs is fourth in the NFL in rushing behind Chuba Hubbard, Saquon Barkley, and the great Derrick “King” Henry.

Secondary B+

The Packers upgraded at the safety position. Xavier McKinney can play in the slot or as a single high safety. He is the ultimate playmaker and ball hawk. He has great instincts and always seems to be around the ball. His streak of six interceptions in six straight games is the longest in the Packers’ history. According to Pro Football Focus, the Green Bay Packers’ rookie safety is the highest graded safety in the NFL. Williams was drafted in the fourth round and maybe the steal of the draft. Jaire Alexander has struggled with injuries this season. When healthy he is an upper echelon NFL cornerback.

Linebackers and Defensive Line B-

The Packers traded away veteran edge rusher Preston Smith. The move was made to get more snaps for young players Lucas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare. Rashan Gary is still one of the most feared pass rushers in the game. Kenny Clarke is the best player on the defensive line. Rookie sensation Edgerrin Cooper continues to impress with his solid play at linebacker.

If the Packers are to compete with Detroit and win the NFC North, they must continue to improve in the second half of the season.