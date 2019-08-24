The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Hip-Hop Week Milwaukee is Back in its Second Year, Aug 19-25

By Nyesha Stone

Ald. Rainey at the kick off of Hip-Hop Week. (Picture by Lee Matz for Milwaukee Independent)

All week long, Milwaukee has been on a mission: to celebrate hip-hop. Milwaukee is the first city in the country to dedicate an entire week to honoring hip-hop. Put on by Ald. Khalif Rainey, the city has been flooding with different events tailored to hip-hop all week long.

Rainey appeared on the popular show The Breakfast Club where he advertised the event to a huge audience, which simultaneously shined a positive spotlight on Milwaukee.

Throughout the week, events ranging from concerts to discussions on mental health took place, all in the honor of Hip-Hop. Milwaukee’s music scene is growing every day, and having this event only ensures that Milwaukee is next in line to make hip-hop history.

“Meet people where they’re at and that’s what we’re doing with this platform,” said Rainey.

This year’s focus was figuring out how to bridge the older and younger generation. With the city all on board, many different organizations and other entities organized their own events to be a part of the week to get the community engaged.

Events included a financial literacy discussion with DJ Envy from the Breakfast Club, DJ spin sessions and more. Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to perform at the Rave but canceled due to sickness.

The Hop even had its first live musical performance by local rapper Nile.

Milwaukee has been in mentioned in the media lately and most of it is positive news. With the buzz from Hip-Hop Week, Milwaukee is sure to be a city people want to come to visit and possibly to live.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470