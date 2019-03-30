Greater Milwaukee Foundation and Medical College of Wisconsin Announce Joint Vision for the Milwaukee Community

By Nyesha Stone

Greater Milwaukee Foundation (GMF) and Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) have come together to create a safe place for the community to reside in. Through their partnership they’ve created a joint vision: “a Milwaukee that is equitable, healthy and thriving for all.”

This previous Tuesday, March 26, they announced their joint vision at the building where their co-location will reside—the former home to Gimbels-Schuster’s Department Store—located at 2153 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The project has now moved into the developing stage.

The site is located right inside the heart of Halyard Park in Alderwoman Milele Coggs’ District 6.

Coggs spoke at the announcement along with Ellen M. Gilligan, president and CEO of GMF, John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, president and CEO of MCW, Greg Wesley, senior vice president of strategic alliances and development of MCW, and Kevin Newell, president and founder of Royal Capital Group (RCG).

Wesley, the moderator, said he was there representing both MCW and GMF. He said this partnership just makes sense.

“This is very exciting for us,” said Raymond. “[This is going to be] a place that’s safe and close to where they live.”

At least 20 sites were scouted before choosing this one. Both GMF and MCW have deep roots in the community and are happy to return home.

“I don’t have to jockey much for the great things that are happening here,” Coggs said about having the co-location in her district.

Gilligan said its better when we work together, and that this partnership is a great investment for the community. She said GMF has always been a “catalyst for strength” in the community and that this co-location will only had to their efforts.

“We have to be intentional about our investments,” and their partnership is very intentional she said.

When Coggs was asked for her input about the co-location in the very beginning process, she told both organizations to talk the community.

Halyard Park residents along with other community members and leaders came to show their support and concerns with the new development.

Newell said this is about a $100 million development and as a Black-owned company, he plans on hiring local and minority workers. He stated that Royal Capital are the “leaders of urban development.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the restoring of this building,” he said.

The development won’t be done in time for the 2020 DNC as the final plans are still in the works.