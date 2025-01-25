Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Kicks Off 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Season

Consumers in southeastern Wisconsin can now support Girl Scouts in their local area as they say goodbye to the beloved cookie flavor, Toast-Yay!®

MILWAUKEE On January 22, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) kicked off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season, a time when Girl Scouts in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties hone their entrepreneurial skills as they find new and inventive ways to sell cookies, unboxing brighter futures for themselves. With the much-anticipated cookie season back in full swing, cookie lovers can rejoice as they enjoy the classic cookie line-up.

The 2025 cookie lineup is jampacked with the full spread of highly sought after cookie flavors, including Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, and more. At the close of the 2025 cookie season, the beloved cookie flavor, Toast-Yay!®, will be retired. Toast-Yay!® enthusiasts can get their hands on the last of these favorite sweet treats by reaching out to a Girl Scout they know for their individual Digital Cookie® online sales link or finding a cookie booth in their communities starting February 28.

When Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program in the world, they acquire a host of invaluable entrepreneurial skills, including goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills, and business ethics. Each box of cookies sold allows Girl Scouts to develop an inextinguishable entrepreneurial spirit, gaining courage, confidence, and character as they conquer new feats and embark on new adventures. Girl Scouts obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges.

This season, GSWISE calls on community members to support their favorite cookies—and the Girl Scouts behind each box. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with GSWISE troops to fuel inspiring experiences throughout the year including camp, amazing trips, service projects and much more. Cookie season begins on January 22 locally and runs through March 31. Cookie booths will begin in communities on February 28.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to learn how they’re selling cookies. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, check with GSWISE to find a booth and purchase cookies.

• Beginning February 21, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies, and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

• You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

For more information, to join or to donate, visit www.gswise.org.

About Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE)

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. We serve approximately 11,700 girls in grades K5-12, and 5,800 adults who believe in our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. With programs in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties, we give every Girl Scout in our council the chance to reach their full leadership potential. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit gswise.org, email customercare@gswise.org, or call 800-565-4475.