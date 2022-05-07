Girl Scouts Celebrate Annual Day of Service with 100 GE Healthcare Volunteers on May 4

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) welcomed nearly 100 GE Healthcare employees on Wednesday, May 4 at Camp Silver Brook (2561 W. Decorah Road, West Bend) for its annual day of service. GE Healthcare employees did participate in several camp clean-up activities with GSWISE staff from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to get the site ready to host thousands of Girl Scout campers at Girl Scout summer camp this June, July, and August. The variety of projects include landscaping, clearing brush and making way for a new Archery Range location, cutting firewood, cleaning camp cabins, and setting up the camp Trading Post store to prepare for the summer season.

This service day event marks the 20th anniversary of GSWISE’s partnership with GE Healthcare. GSWISE is excited to once again welcome volunteers back to this day of service after having to cancel in 2019 due to inclement weather, and in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful for our longstanding partnership with GE Healthcare and for their dedicated support in enhancing our camp locations each year,” said Christy Brown, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast. “The fun and outdoor adventure that Girl Scouts experience in a girl-led environment at summer camp enriches their lives.”

Since 2002, more than 2,300 GE Healthcare employees have contributed nearly 18,800 hours of volunteer work at GSWISE properties, modeling the importance of community service and supporting environments where Girl Scouts can explore freely, expand their perspectives, and develop a deeper appreciation for nature.

Girl Scout summer camp is a great way for girls in grades K5-12 to seek challenges, go on adventures, have fun with new friends, and learn new outdoor skills. This summer, a variety of camp opportunities are available, including overnight camps for three+ nights at Camp Alice Chester in East Troy, and five day-long camp sessions in East Troy, West Bend, Waukesha, and Kenosha. Girls who are not current members of Girl Scouts can attend Girl Scout summer camp, and financial assistance is available to all campers. No matter the camp session girls choose, they’ll take part in all of the activities that make camp great – campfire cooking, target sports, nature exploration, sing-alongs, and water activities are all guaranteed parts of the Girl Scout camper experience. Registration for 2022 Girl Scout summer camp is now open. For more details and to register, please visit www.gswise.org/Camp.

